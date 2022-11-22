Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carey Mulligan reveals that Adam Sandler taught her to play basketball

When asked whether the actor is a good coach, Mulligan said: ‘Ummmm, he’s very encouraging’

Ellie Harrison
Tuesday 22 November 2022 11:21
Comments
She Said trailer

Carey Mulligan has revealed that Adam Sandler taught her to play basketball, after they became friendly when working on his new movie Spaceman.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday 21 November, Mulligan said many of her friends were surprised she was starring in a Sandler movie, given that he’s known for his wild comedies, while she’s known for serious dramatic roles in films such as Ryan Gosling film Drive and Steve McQueen’s sex addiction movie Shame.

“My friends were imagining me being in something funny, which clearly would never happen,” she said, laughing. “And I was like, ‘No, it’s like Uncut Gems Adam Sandler. Punch-Drunk Love Adam Sandler. Like, sad.’”

She told Kimmel that they filmed the sci-fi drama in Prague while the country was in lockdown, so to kill time off-set, they played basketball.

“He taught me how to play,” she said.

Recommended

When Kimmel asked if Sandler was a good coach, Mulligan replied: “Ummmm, he’s very encouraging. He gave me the basketballs to take home, so I took them home, and they have his little initials scrawled on them.”

Carey Mulligan on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

(ABC)

“I thought I’d sell them one day,” she joked.

Mulligan can currently be seen in She Said, a new film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, alongside Zoe Kazan.

Read The Independent’s three-star review here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in