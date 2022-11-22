Carey Mulligan reveals that Adam Sandler taught her to play basketball

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Carey Mulligan has revealed that Adam Sandler taught her to play basketball, after they became friendly when working on his new movie Spaceman.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday 21 November, Mulligan said many of her friends were surprised she was starring in a Sandler movie, given that he’s known for his wild comedies, while she’s known for serious dramatic roles in films such as Ryan Gosling film Drive and Steve McQueen’s sex addiction movie Shame.

“My friends were imagining me being in something funny, which clearly would never happen,” she said, laughing. “And I was like, ‘No, it’s like Uncut Gems Adam Sandler. Punch-Drunk Love Adam Sandler. Like, sad.’”

She told Kimmel that they filmed the sci-fi drama in Prague while the country was in lockdown, so to kill time off-set, they played basketball.

“He taught me how to play,” she said.

When Kimmel asked if Sandler was a good coach, Mulligan replied: “Ummmm, he’s very encouraging. He gave me the basketballs to take home, so I took them home, and they have his little initials scrawled on them.”

Carey Mulligan on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ (ABC)

“I thought I’d sell them one day,” she joked.

Mulligan can currently be seen in She Said, a new film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, alongside Zoe Kazan.

Read The Independent’s three-star review here.