Bruce Willis sells rights to his ‘digital twin’ that might appear in future films
‘It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team,’ actor said in a statement
Bruce Willis has sold the rights to allow a “digital twin” of himself to be created.
The 67-year-old actor sold his image rights to Deepfake, an artificial-intelligence-powered content optimisation platform which created a “digital twin” of Willis.
The image can be used in movies and all sorts of projects.
“With the advent of modern technology, I could communicate, work and participate in filming, even being on another continent,” Willis said of the project. “It’s a brand new and interesting experience for me, and I am grateful to our team.”
This news comes after Willis retired from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition aphasia.
In a statement shared on Instagram, the Die Hard star’s family wrote that he had been “experiencing some health issues” which were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.
“To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” they wrote.
“As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”
They continued: “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.
“We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”
Aphasia is a form of brain damage which impairs language expression and comprehension. It leaves sufferers unable to communicate effectively and is often the result of a stroke.
The statement from Willis was signed by his wife Emma, his ex-partner Demi Moore and all of his children, to show they stood by his decision.
Willis came to prominence in the mid-1980s, with his role on television comedy-drama Moonlighting, alongside Cybill Shepherd, in which the pair played private detectives.
In 1988 Willis starred in the very first Die Hard film, which began a run of action hero roles including 1991’s The Last Boy Scout, 1998’s Armageddon and a number of Die Hard sequels.
