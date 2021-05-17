Bruce Willis and John Travolta to reunite on screen for first time since Pulp Fiction

Fans will be thrilled to hear that Bruce Willis and John Travolta are reuniting on screen for the first time since Pulp Fiction.

The actors famously starred together in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic.

Now, as reported by Deadline, Willis and Travolta are set to reunite on screen nearly three decades later for a new filmParadise City.

Paradise City will apparently see Travolta and Willis go head-to-head, with Willis portraying a renegade bounty hunter, Ryan Swan, determine to get revenge on the kingpin (Travolta) who murdered his father.

The film is said to be similar to Miami Vice, but focusing on bounty hunters instead of police officers.

Production begins today (17 May) in Maui, Hawaii.

Chuck Russell (previously The Mask and Scorpion King) will direct, with co-writers Corey Large and Ed Drake also signed on to the project.

Swedish-Thai actor Praya Lundberg is also set to star.

Paradise City will be the fourth time that Willis and Travolta have been billed together on a film – including Look Who’s Talking and Look Who’s Talking Too – but only the second time they’ve worked together on screen.

A release date for the movie is yet to be announced.