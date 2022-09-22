Jump to content

Bryce Dallas Howard claims she was asked to change her ‘natural body’ for the Jurassic World films

Howard, 41, starred opposite Chris Pratt in the action franchise

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 22 September 2022 14:41
Comments
First official trailer released for Jurassic World: Dominion

Bryce Dallas Howard has claimed she was asked to lose weight for the Jurassic World films.

Howard stars opposite Chris Pratt as Claire Dearing in the franchise, which came to an end earlier this year with its final instalment Jurassic World Dominion. The critically panned film saw the return of original stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk about her role in the action films, Howard said that her weight became a point of discussion for unnamed executives.

“What being in this third film [Jurassic World Dominion] allowed, how do I say this? How do I say this? How do I say this? I’ve been asked to not use my natural body in cinema,” said Howard.

The actor, 41, continued: “On the third movie, it was actually because there were so many women cast, it was something that Colin [Trevorrow, director] felt very strongly about in terms of protecting me because the conversation came up again, ‘We need to ask Bryce to lose weight.’

“He was like, ‘There are lots of different kinds of women on this planet and there are lots of different kinds of women in our film,’ and I got to do so many stunts that wouldn’t have been possible if I had been dieting.”

The Interstellar star added that she was “really thrilled” at being able to do the action stunts.

Jurassic World Dominion received mostly unfavourable reviews from critics and fans. You can read The Independent’s two-star review of the film here.

Dominion is the final entry into a trilogy that, at no point, ever knew what it was doing,” writes The Independent’s film critic Clarisse Loughrey.

