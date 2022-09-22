Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Olivia Wilde addressed the rumour surrounding Harry Styles “spitting” on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival.

During Wednesday’s (21 September) appearance on The Late Show, the Don’t Worry Darling director set the record straight by saying that “Harry did not spit on Chris”.

“I think it’s a perfect example of, like, people will look for drama anywhere they can,” she added.

Earlier this month, a brief yet puzzling interaction between Styles and Pine at the Venice Film Festival went viral on social media.

Styles and Pine were at the Venice screening of Don’t Worry Darling with co-stars including lead actor Florence Pugh and Wilde when the moment was captured on video.

In the clip, posted by Twitter user JZMaclin, it was claimed that Styles “appears to spit” on Pine while taking his assigned seat next to the actor, who then looks down at his lap and stops clapping.

The clip had received over 5.5 million views in one day, with many fans claiming Styles “definitely did” spit on his co-actor.

Other viewers dismissed the “spitting” claim and said it was more likely that the pair were joking around.

(Getty Images)

After the incident, Pine’s representatives issued a statement about the rumour, saying: “This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.

“Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

A source close to Styles also told The Independent that the alleged incident was “not true”.

The speculation surrounding the clip was likely fuelled by the controversies that have mired the press run for Don’t Worry Darling, including a dispute over the nature of actor Shia LaBeouf leaving the project, later being replaced by Styles.

You can read The Independent’s review of Don’t Worry Darling here.

The film will be released in theatres on 23 September.