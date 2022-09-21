Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ana de Armas has already predicted that her nude scenes in her forthcoming film, Blonde, will go viral and frankly she finds it “disgusting”.

The 34-year-old Cuban-Spanish actor stars as famed Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in the new Netflix movie, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name.

While Blonde won’t be available to stream until 28 September, it’s already received a lot of attention for its NC-17 rating for sexual content in the US, a rating with which de Armas has strongly disagreed.

However, she’s previously acknowledged that in order to tell Monroe’s story, “it is important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up the way that she did”.

Now speaking in a new interview with Variety, de Armas said that the idea of nude clips from the film circulating the internet out of context is “upsetting”.

“I know what’s going to go viral,” she said. “And it’s disgusting. It’s upsetting just to think about it.”

“I can’t control it; you can’t really control what they do and how they take things out of context,” she added.

Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ (Netflix)

“I don’t think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips.”

During the film’s recent world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Adam Brody, who stars as Monroe’s third husband, Arthur Miller, brought co-star de Armas to tears after lauding her “remarkable” performance.

Blonde will be available to stream on Netflix on 28 September.