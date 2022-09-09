Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ana de Armas breaks down in tears as Blonde receives 14-minute standing ovation at world premiere

Marilyn Monroe biopic receives the longest standing ovation at Venice Film Festival so far

Tom Murray
Friday 09 September 2022 06:14
Comments
BLONDE trailer

Ana de Armas was brought to tears by the reception to her Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, at Venice Film Festival.

The film debuted to a 14-minute standing ovation on Thursday (8 September), the longest of any film to screen at the festival, which is known for long applauses, so far.

The Banshees of Inisherin, starring Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, had held this year’s record at 13 minutes.

In footage captured by Deadline, de Armas was seen wiping tears from her face and hugging her costar, Adrien Brody.

Brad Pitt, a producer on the film, also made a surprise appearance at the premiere and was seen applauding his lead actor.

Recommended

The Cuban-Spanish actor stars as Monroe in the biopic – adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same name – opposite Oscar-winner Brody as the Hollywood icon’s third husband, Arthur Miller.

It’s been an emotional day for de Armas, who also shed tears at the film’s press conference after Brody lauded her “remarkable” performance.

“And I’ve said this many times, you know the first day of filming, I went home with this sense of awe that I had the privilege of actually working with Marilyn Monroe,” The Pianist star recalled.

“It’s not that I’m jaded, but I’ve been working for many years, I’ve worked my entire lifetime, and it’s very rare that I can say that someone transported me to another time and place.”

Ana de Armas attends the Netflix film ‘Blonde’ red carpet

(Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Netflix)

De Armas recently revealed she spent three hours a day with a vocal coach to perfect her accent for Blonde.

The 34-year-old told The LA Times: “It was about observing her facial expressions, her mouth, the roundedness of her lips, how she showed her lower teeth, and why the ‘o’s were like that.

“Someone’s voice is more than just a specific accent. It says so much more about a person.”

Blonde is out on Netflix on 28 September.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in