Harry Styles jokes he ‘spit on Chris Pine’ during Venice premiere

Harry Styles jokingly told fans he “popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine” during his Madison Square Gardens concert.

Returning to his Love On Tour residency at the iconic arena, the singer made reference to the infamous viral video which alleges to show him spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star, Chris Pine.

His remark about the Venice Film Festival clip was met with roaring cheers from his audience on Wednesday (8 September), who he told it was “wonderful wonderful wonderful to be back” in New York.

