Cameron Diaz says she might have unwittingly been used as a Moroccan drug mule

Cameron Diaz has reflected on an incident in the Nineties where she may have unwittingly been used as a drug mule.

In an episode of Hillary Kerr’s Second Life podcast, Diaz told a story about how, before she started acting, she had moved to Paris to pursue a modelling career.

Diaz explained how, while she had made money in the US as a catalogue model, in Paris she couldn’t get any work.

“I got like one job but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God,” she said.

Diaz explained that, in one “modelling assignment”, she was given a locked suitcase “that had my ‘costumes’ in it… quote, unquote”.

She said that when she was at the airport in Morocco and was asked to open the case, she started thinking: “What the f*** is in that suitcase? I’m like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the Nineties, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I’m like… this is really unsafe.”

Diaz told authorities it was not her case and she had no idea whose it was. She said that, luckily for her, the incident occurred in a time before the airport had stringent security measures.

“That was my only job I ever got in Paris,” she said.

Cameron Diaz in the Nineties (AFP via Getty Images)

Soon afterwards, Diaz made her film debut in Jim Carrey comedy The Mask, and she went on to star in many films including There’s Something about Mary, Charlie’s Angels, The Holiday, The Other Woman and Annie, before retiring in 2014.

Last month, Diaz announced she was coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the Netflix film Back in Action.