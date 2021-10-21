Cara Delevingne may have been named after the inflight magazine of Aer Lingus

It has been hinted that the inspiration for Cara Delevingne’s name came from the inflight magazine of Aer Lingus.

In a new interview with The Irish Times, the model and actor’s father, property developer Charles Hamar Delevingne, said: “I remember I used to go backwards and forwards to Dublin a lot and the name of the Aer Lingus magazine was Cara. I loved the name.”

If Delevingne was named after the magazine, she got off lightly. British Airways’s inflight publication is titled High Life, while Ryanair’s is called Let’s Go.

Cara ceased publication last November due to the collapse in airline travel. The glossy publication had a potential readership of over a million for every issue, and the most expensive advertising rates of any Irish magazine.

The magazine was published eight times a year and featured interviews with Irish celebrities as well as travel features on locations around the world.

Delevingne made headlines earlier this year after opening up her home for a tour with Architectural Digest.

The Suicide Squad star’s LA home, which was built in the Thirties, was heavily inspired by her favourite artists, musicians and directors to create the visually fantastic space. It includes a ball pit, a poker room and a “vagina tunnel” that leads to a different part of the house.

Among the curiosities are original artworks by James Turrell, Gucci wallpaper, and a see-through Wurlitzer piano.

Delevingne offered a look at her “favourite” bathroom that pays tribute to the late David Bowie, complete with lightning wall fixtures and a Ziggy Stardust mask.

She also cited Hugh Hefner as a big inspiration, referring to the home as her “Playboy Mansion”.