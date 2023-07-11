Cara Delevingne explains why she turned down Martin Brundle F1 interview request

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cara Delevingne has addressed her decision to turn down an interview at the British Grand Prix.

The model and actor divided opinion after rejecting Sky Sports’ Formula One host Martin Brundle’s request for a chat on the grid walk on Sunday (9 July).

Brundle, who speaks to drivers, team principals and VIPs, often makes headlines for his attempts to speak to celebrities who attend the Grand Prix.

After spotting Delevingne, he approached to ask her some questions, but was instructed not to do so by a person whom he believed to be a member of her team.

In response, he said: “She doesn’t want to talk? But everybody needs to talk on the grid, that’s the deal now.” He then asked Delevingne for a “quick chat”, to which she said “no”, adding: “I can’t hear anything, sorry.”

Brundle, giving up, walked away and sarcastically said: “Oh well, I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

While many voiced their disapproval of Delevingne’s actions, many of her fans supported her online. Delevingne herself responded to one such message of support, thanking them “for seeing both sides”.

She also explained why she rejected Brundle’s request for an interview, stating: “I was told to say no so I did.” Delevingne also said this instruction came from an “F1 representative” and not her agent.

Delevingne added: “Anyway, I had so much fun today and was so happy to be there no matter what anyone else may think.”

The Independent has contacted F1 for comment.

Cara Delevingne refused to be interviewed by F1 commentator Martin Brundle (Twitter)

In November 2021, F1 introduced a new rule dubbed the “Martin Brundle clause”, which obliges any celebrities on the starting grid to ditch their security entourage.

“There have been new rules introduced, that any celebrities on the grid must not have bodyguards any longer,” Brundle explained at the time. “It must be the ‘Brundle clause’, and they’re obliged to talk to me. I sort of like it if they ignore me, to be honest.”

Following Brundle’s comments about the new procedure, Formula 1 clarified to PlanetF1: “Celebrities aren’t obliged to do interviews whilst on the grid, but security entourages are now no longer allowed to accompany them on there.”

The rule was introduced after Brundle endured a farcical run-in with American rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, which went viral online after the “WAP” performer ignored Brundle’s questions. Her bodyguard then stepped in and pushed Brundle away.

Martin Brundle (Getty Images for Fox Sports)

Elsewhere at the Silverstone event, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham appeared to make a loaded comment about Sir Lewis Hamilton.

Waddingham referred to British racing driver as an “eight-time champion”, despite Hamilton having only won the World Championship of Drivers seven times.