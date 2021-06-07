Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan to portray New York Times reporters who broke Weinstein story

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are attached to portray the New York Times reporters who broke the sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017.

Both actors are in final negotiations to play Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, Variety reported on Monday. Twohey and Kantor are the co-authors of the 2019 book She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, on which the movie will be based.

Titled She Said, the film will chronicle Twohey and Kantor’s investigative work.

Both journalists on 5 October 2017 published a piece headlined “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades”.

Another article followed in The New Yorker on 10 October, titled “From Aggressive Overtures to Sexual Assault: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Tell Their Stories” and authored by Ronan Farrow.

Maria Schrader, the Emmy-winning director of the Netflix series Unorthodox, is attached as a filmmaker for the project, which is expected to begin production this summer.

Weinstein in March 2020 was sentenced to 23 years in prison after being convicted in New York of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape. He has appealed his conviction.

The former movie producer is facing more allegations in California. His extradition to the West coast has been delayed. Weinstein has maintained his innocence and has contended that any sexual activity was consensual.

A hearing has been scheduled for 15 June over paperwork issues raised by his lawyer.

Mulligan was recently nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Promising Young Woman, while Kazan was recently seen in The Big Sick and The Plot Against America.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press