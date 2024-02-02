Carl Weathers, Rocky, Predator and The Mandalorian star, dies aged 76
Actor played Apollo Creed in the Rocky film franchise
Carl Weathers, the Rocky franchise’s Apollo Creed and star of films including Predator and Happy Gilmour has died aged 76.
He died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (1 February), his manager, Matt Luber, confirmed on Friday (2 February).
“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” Luber said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.
“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”
Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on 14 January 1948, Weathers played college football at Long Beach City College before transferring and playing at San Diego State University.
