Carl Weathers tributes: Adam Sandler salutes ‘a true legend’

Carl Weathers attends an NFL game in Las Vegas in 2022 (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in for Rocky star Carl Weathers, who has died aged 76.

The acclaimed actor died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (1 February), his manager, Matt Luber, confirmed today.

“Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life,” Luber said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

After a short career professional football, Weathers went on to be cast as Apollo Creed, the main antagonist in Rocky (1976) and Rocky II (1979), opposite Sylvester Stallone’s titular boxer Rocky Balboa.

In 1986, Weathers went on to star as CIA agent Dillon alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in his action sci-fi Predator.

Weathers is survived by his two sons. Tributes have quickly arrived from former collaborators such as Adam Sandler, who called his Happy Gilmore co-star “a true legend”.