Liveupdated1706907885

Carl Weathers tributes: Adam Sandler salutes ‘a true legend’

Weathers played Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise and starred in films including ‘Predator’ and ‘Happy Gilmore’

Kevin E G Perry
Friday 02 February 2024 21:04
<p>Carl Weathers attends an NFL game in Las Vegas in 2022</p>

Carl Weathers attends an NFL game in Las Vegas in 2022

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in for Rocky star Carl Weathers, who has died aged 76.

The acclaimed actor died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday (1 February), his manager, Matt Luber, confirmed today.

After a short career professional football, Weathers went on to be cast as Apollo Creed, the main antagonist in Rocky (1976) and Rocky II (1979), opposite Sylvester Stallone’s titular boxer Rocky Balboa.

In 1986, Weathers went on to star as CIA agent Dillon alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in his action sci-fi Predator.

Weathers is survived by his two sons. Tributes have quickly arrived from former collaborators such as Adam Sandler, who called his Happy Gilmore co-star “a true legend”.

1706907879

Robert Rodriguez says Weathers’ performances “were always electrifying"

Director Robert Rodriguez, who worked with Weathers on projects including The Mandalorian, wrote on X/Twitter: “Will miss the great Carl Weathers who I was very fortunate to work with on several occasions. A very kind and generous person. His performances were always electrifying and he was also a terrific director of both stage and screen.”

Kevin Perry2 February 2024 21:04
1706907450

Weathers’ manager calls him “an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life"

Weathers’ death was confirmed by his manager Matt Luber, who said in a statement: “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend.”

Carl Weathers, Rocky, Predator and The Mandalorian star, dies aged 76

Actor played Apollo Creed in the Rocky film franchise

Kevin Perry2 February 2024 20:57
1706906996

Jesse Ventura pays tribute to "an icon”

Jesse Ventura, the former Governor of Minnesota who also starred alongside Weathers in Predator, writes: “We lost an icon. Carl Weathers was a phenomenal talent, a true professional, and a dear friend. All my sympathies and love to his family. I loved working with him on Predator and then celebrating that film with him at various conventions in the ensuing years. Thank you, Carl.”

Kevin Perry2 February 2024 20:49
1706906378

Adam Sandler calls Weathers: “a true great man"

Adam Sandler, who cast Weathers in Happy Gilmore, posted a heartfelt tribute: “A true great man. Great dad. Great actor. Great athlete. So much fun to be around always. Smart as hell. Loyal as hell. Funny as hell. Loved his sons more than anything. What a guy!! Everyone loved him. My wife and I had the best times with him every time we saw him. Love to his entire family and Carl will always be known as a true legend.”

Kevin Perry2 February 2024 20:39

