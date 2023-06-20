Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cate Blanchett had a hilariously dramatic response to winning an award titled the Cate Blanchett Award for Good Acting.

Over the weekend, the Australian actor made a surprise appearance by video at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which were held at the Lincoln Center in New York.

The show, a send-up of award ceremony culture from the comedy podcastLas Culturistas, was hosted by comedians and Fire Island stars Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang.

Among the winners at the live show, which was attended for free by 2,600 fans of the podcast, was Blanchett, who took home the Cate Blanchett Award for Good Acting for her role in Tár.

Blanchett herself shared a surprise video message to accept her award, with a clip filmed at home showing the actor, 54, falling to her knees and wailing as confetti rained down on her.

Blanchett was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the musical drama earlier this year, but lost out to Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Other nominees for the Cate Blanchett Award for Good Acting prize were Sarah Snook for Succession; Meghann Fahy for The White Lotus; James Marsden, Edy Modica and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, all individually nominated for Jury Duty; and Stephanie Hsu for Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Among the other awards delivered on the night, of which there were more than 100, included Most Amazing Impact in Film (M3GAN), Best Gay Guy – Famous (Andy Cohen), Best Skill to Have (A sense of play), and the Water Award for Necessary Thing (Sunscreen).

The band Muna were in attendance at the show on Saturday (17 June), while the cast of Celine Dion Broadway musical Titanique performed. Other award winners to accept their prizes by video included Ariana Grande and Alan Cumming, while comics D’Arcy Carden, Patti Harrison, Sarah Sherman and Ego Nwodim helped dish out the prizes.

Saturday Night Live cast member Yang and I Love That For You star Rogers have hosted Las Culturistas, a weekly podcast in which they discuss pop culture, since 2016.

In an interview with The Independent in 2022, Rogers admitted that keeping the show going had become a little “touch and go” with he and Yang’s busy schedules, but promised that any end to the podcast would be a “truly obnoxious” event.

“You know when certain celebrities say they’re pregnant, and then it feels like they’ve been pregnant for a million years?” he said. “It’ll be like that when we end the podcast.”