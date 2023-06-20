Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix users are expressing frustration following the release of new movie Extraction 2.

The thriller, a sequel to 2020’s Extraction, was added to the streaming service on Friday (16 June).

It follows mercenary Tyler Rakes, played by Chris Hemsworth, who embarks on a mission to rescue a woman and two children who are imprisioned in a state-of-the-art prison.

The film, which is receiving better reviews than the first film, has shot to the top of Netflix’s worldwide charts just two days after release – however, there is one frustrating aspect of the film that viewers are complaining about.

After watching the movie, many are calling the character of Sandro (Andro Japaridze), the captive teenage son, one of ‘the most annoying” in film history. It was also highlighted that he somehow avoided getting hurt in any way despite everyone around him ending up injured.

“The only annoying part of Extraction 2 was this guy not getting a single scratch while his family either got shot or beat up,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Just finished Extraction 2 and Sandro is such an annoying character.”

I hate stupid kids in movies especially serious scenes, like this Sandro guy in Extraction 2,” an additional fan wrother with wnother stating: ”I’m still wondering why it was only foolish Sandro that was unhurt in the whole of Extraction 2.”

One viewer seven said they shouted at the screen because they were so frustrated by the character: “Sandro in Extraction 2 made me shout at a movie character for the first time in a while.”

‘Extraction 2’ viewers are complaining about the character of Sandro (Netflix)

Find more reactions to Sandro’s character below.

Extraction and Extraction 2 are available to stream on Netflix.