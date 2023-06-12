Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth inadvertently revealed his way of remembering a handy Spanish phrase at a recent film premiere.

Last week, the Marvel star attended the Madrid promotional event for his forthcoming film, Extraction 2, and posed for pictures on the red carpet.

Despite Hemsworth being married to the Spanish model Elsa Pataky since 2010, it seems as if he has some way to go before mastering his wife’s first language.

As he waved to paparazzi and fans, the 39-year-old Thor actor was seen to have words written in Spanish on the palm of his left hand.

The phrase reads: “Estoy muy feliz de estar en España,” which translates to: “I’m very happy to be in Spain.”

When fans picked up on pictures of his handy reminder, the Australian actor acknowledged his cheat sheet by reposting images of him waving.

“After years of coming to Spain and being asked ‘has my Spanish improved’ I can safely say it’s in the palm of my hand,” he wrote as a caption on Friday (9 June).

Hemsworth plays tough mercenary Tyler Rake in the Netflix film, a sequel to 2020’s Extraction. After previously being tasked with rescuing the kidnapped son of a crime clan, the forthcoming film sees Tyler take on the mission of saving the imprisoned family of a ruthless gangster.

In a recent interview, Hemsworth, who has played warrior god Thor in various Marvel properties since 2011, thanked Pataky for her forgiveness and support throughout the rise of his career.

“Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible,” he told British GQ. “I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it.”

Together, Hemsworth and Pataky have three children: a 10-year-old daughter, India, and nine-year-old twin sons named Sasha and Tristan.

Extraction 2 streams on Netflix from Friday 16 June.