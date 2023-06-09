Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth has claimed that the Avengers cast group chat went “wild” following Jeremy Renner’s snowplough accident on 1 January 2023.

Several cast members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have spoken previously about the existence of an ongoing group text chain comprising the franchise’s stars.

Renner was badly injured in an accident earlier this year when he was run over by a snowplough outside his house in Nevada. He was airlifted to hospital, staying there for two weeks while he was treated for injuries including a collapsed chest, orthopaedic injuries and over 30 broken bones.

“We were all on our ‘Avengers’ text chain, we were all chatting. And it was wild,” Hemsworth said in an interview with British GQ.

“None of us really knew how serious [Renner’s accident] was. I think anything like that, it’s an immediate realisation of ‘Wow, any of us can go at any minute…’

“We’re getting to the age now where we’re going to start losing people we love,” the 39-year-old actor added.

In the Marvel franchise, Hemsworth plays the Asgardian god Thor, while Renner plays the bow-and-arrow-weilding human Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth (Getty Images for Disney)

Last month, Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson recalled visiting Renner in hospital, telling Variety: “I was honestly so f***ing happy to see him. I didn’t know if I was ever going to see him again. To not only see him again but to see him thriving and in such an amazing space, mentally.”

Elsewhere in the GQ profile, Hemsworth appeared to have a dig at Taika Waititi’s second Thor film, 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder, describing it as “too silly”.

Waititi directed the third and fourth films in the Thor franchise, the first being 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which was released to critical and popular acclaim.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it,” Hemsworth said of Love & Thunder. “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly.”