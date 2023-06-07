Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Silo: The sci-fi show with two of the best opening episodes in years

This gritty drama is showing plenty of promise

Jacob Stolworthy
Wednesday 07 June 2023 06:39
Comments
Silo trailer.mp4

In many cases, TV shows often take a while to make an impression, leaving viewers wondering if they should bother continuing.

But every now and then, one comes along that has such a striking opening episode (or two) that there is no doubt: you’ll be watching until the grand finale.

One such series is Silo, a science-fiction drama that doubles as an intriguing detective mystery.

Watch Silo with a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

The Apple TV+ show, based on the books by Hugh Howey, has an irresistible setting: a subterranean city with 144 floors whose residents unquestioningly lock themselves away from the outside world.

Why? Because they believe they will die within minutes if they leave.

Recommended

Naturally, some characters believe a conspiracy may be afoot, and secretly attempt to learning the truth behind their existence in the the silo. The first two episodes, focusing on characters played by David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones and Rebecca Ferguson are exciting, thrilling and heart-wrenching.

Other actors in the series include Geraldine James, Tim Robbins, Will Patton and Harriet Walter.

The show runs for 10 episodes, and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 87 per cent.

It’s a must for sci-fi fans and is yet another strong showing for Apple TV+ after the release of a series branded “Succession for wine drinkers” and Platonic, a new rom-com starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne.

Find a full list of the best titles to watch on Apple TV+ here.

Recommended

Sign up to a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+

New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in