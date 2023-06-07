Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth has shared his honest thoughts about one of Taika Waititi’s Thor films.

Waititi directed the Australian actor in 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, and again in 2022’sThor: Love & Thunder.

It was when discussing his views on the latter that Hemsworth didn’t hold back during a new interview.

Hemsworth told British GQ that his children’s friends didn’t love the film, saying they “critiqued” it for having “too much humour” and weak effects when compared with Waititi’s previous film Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

“I cringe and laugh equally at it,” he said, adding candidly: “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly.”

Thor: Love & Thunder, which also starred Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, received mixed reviews from critics, and is one of the lowest-rated Marvel films on review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

One actor who didn’t have so much fun working on the film was Bale. In October, months after its release, he described the green-screen acting he had to do as “monotonous”.

“It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

After the film’s release, he told Vanity Fair that he feels a fourth standalone Thor film would “probably be the finale”, adding: “That’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”

The actor addressed his Marvel future in the new interview ahead of the release of new film, the Netflix action film Extraction 2, suggesting that his decision to return is contingent on a few points.

Hemsworth said he is currently “seeing what they have to offer creatively” and “if there is something new” for the character, stating: “But I really wanna do some other stuff for a while.”

Chris Hemsworth (Getty Images for AFI)

The actor admitted that his Marvel commitments left him so tired that he was not sure how he would “get through” the shoot of forthcoming Mad Max film, Furiosa.

“I came into that film exhausted,” he said, revealing: “I thought, ‘How am I going to get through this?’ Week one of rehearsals with [George Miller, director], all of a sudden it was this reigniting of my creative energy.

He called it “by far the best experience of my career, and something I feel the most proud of”.

Furiosa, a Mad Max: Fury Road prequel co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will be released in 2024. Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on 16 June.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor in ‘Thor: Love & Thunder' (Marvel)

Hemsworth will be speaking at the GQ Heroes conference, which is set to taoke place place at Soho Farmhouse, Oxfordshire from 19-21 July.