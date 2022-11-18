Chris Hemsworth says if there is another Thor film then it will ‘probably’ be the last
Hemsworth says he is ‘open’ to a final entry in the franchise
Chris Hemsworth has said if there is another Thor film, it will “probably” be the last.
The actor, 39 – who has portrayed the Marvel character in four standalone films – suggested that it may be time to hang up the red cape.
He told Vanity Fair: “I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it [played the character] again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that.
“I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans.”
Hemsworth continued: “You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero then the death of a hero and I don’t know – am I at that stage? Who knows?”
The actor did, however, say that he is “completely open” to another entry in the Thor franchise if “there is something unique and fresh and unexpected to do with the character and the world”.
“I’ve always loved the experience. I’ve been very thankful I’ve been able to do something different each time,” he said.
Hemsworth has starred in four standalone Thor films. Most recently, he reprised the superhero role in Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder, which was released in July this year.
The actor went on to say that he does not want to work with any “mad genius” directors.
“I’m just at the point of my life where I’m meeting with different directors and [people say] ‘Oh yeah, look, he’s a mad genius. He’s mad, but he’s a genius and he’ll make great films,’” said the Extraction star.
“I’m like, ‘Is that who I want to spend my days with?’ Four months, five months of shooting and then you’ve got press and possible reshoots and so on.”
He said that if he is going to agree to a project that pulls him away from his family, it would have to be “a positive, constructive, collaborative experience”, citing George Miller as an example.
Hemsworth stars opposite Anya Taylor-Joy in Miller’s forthcoming prequel to Mad Max:Fury Road titled Furiosa.
He called Miller a “genius, but not the mad type”.
Hemsworth continued to say that the director “is very aware of how his energy affects others, and how he has the power to make your day fantastic or shitty, and chooses for it to be a positive experience”.
“The whole crew, everyone is in a better mood. It baffles me that some people in that position don’t understand that,” he said.
