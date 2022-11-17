Brendan Fraser won’t attend Golden Globes even if The Whale is nominated

Brendan Fraser has confirmed he will not attend the Golden Globes next year, even if his upcoming film The Whale is nominated, having previously accused their former president of assaulting him.

“I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate,” he told GQ in a recent interview.

“It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

