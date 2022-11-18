Succession’s Brian Cox comes face-to-face with Professor Brian Cox on BBC Breakfast

Succession's Brian Cox came face-to-face with his namesake, Professor Brian Cox, for the first time on BBC Breakfast.

During the interview, the Scottish actor revealed that the BBC booked both of them into the same hotel, causing much confusion.

"Brian arrived at the hotel and said 'there are two Brian Coxes, so you've got two rooms,' and he said 'no no there's only one - I think there might `be another Brian Cox."

The hotel, he said, replied saying they "can't have two Brian Coxes."

"They wouldn't check me in," the physicist 54-year-old physicist chuckled.

