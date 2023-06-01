New on Netflix in June 2023: Every movie and TV show landing this month
Everthing being added to service in next 30 days
The sunny months are here, but Netflix will be luring you inside in June.
All month long, there will be a large number of new TV shows and movies being added to the service. This includes the return of Black Mirror, Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher as well as a sequel to Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction.
There will also be a new documentary about Arnold Schwarzenegger and a new thriller titled Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession’s Sara Snook.
Below is a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in june 2023. Find the list of everything being removed from its library throughout the month here.
NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.
ORIGINAL TITLES
TV
June TBC
Delete season one – US
2 June
Manifest season four, part two
Scoop season one
Valeria season three
Vortex season one
5 June
Barracuda Queens season one
7 June
Love Is Blind: Brazil season three
8 June
Never Have I Ever season four
Tour de France: Unchained season one
9 June
Bloodhounds season one
Human Resources season two
Tex Mex Motors season one
This World Can’t Tear Me Down season one
14 June
The Surrogacy season one
15 June
Black Mirror season six
17 June
King the Land season one (new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)
See You in My 19th Life season one (new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)
21 June
Madre de alquiler season one
22 June
Let’s Get Divorced season one
22 June
Glamorous season one
Sleeping Dog season one
25 June
Titans season four
29 June
The Witcher season three, volume one
30 June
Celebrity season one
Is It Cake, Too?! season two
Movies
2 June
Missed Connections
Rich in Love 2
9 June
The Wonder Weeks
You Do You
16 June
Extraction 2
23 June
iNumber Number: Jozi Gold
Make Me Believe
The Perfect Find
Through My Window: Across the Sea
28 June
Run Rabbit Run
30 June
Nimona
Documentary
7 June
Arnold
9 June
The Playing Card Killer
14 June
Our Planet 2
19 June
Take Care of Maya
21 June
Break Point part two
23 June
Catching Killers season three
King of Clones
28 June
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate
Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators
Comedy
13 June
Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
20 June
85 South: Ghetto Legends
Kids
1 June
LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising season one – US
6 June
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter four
19 June
Not Quite Narwhal season one
Anime
16 June
Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King
22 June
Skull Island season one
23 June
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part three
29 June
Ōoku: The Inner Chambers season one
LICENCED TITLES
TV
1 June
The Flash season nine – US
Killing Eve season two – UK
The Mick season one and two – US
2 June
It’s Me Against You – The Mystery of Spellbound School season one
12 June
Rick and Morty season six – UK
Tom and Jerry Tales season one and two – US
14 June
Angela Black series one – UK
Forged in Fire season eight – US
Married at First Sight season 13 – US
17 June
Grey’s Anatomy season 1 – US
Suits multiple seasons – US
21 June
Cunk on Earth series one – UK
The UnXplained with William Shatner season two – US
28 June
Hoarders season 13 – US
30 June
Alone season nine – US
Movies
1 June
About Last Night (2014) – US
The Angry Birds Movie – US
AXL – UK
The Breakfast Club – US
Bruce Almighty – US
The Choice – US
Collide – UK
The Courier – US
Dear John – US
Death at a Funeral (2007) – US
Dune (1984) – US
End of Days – US
The Five-Year Engagement – US
Forever My Girl – US
Funny People – US
Groundhog Day – US
Hanna– US
Hook – US
How High – US
The Italian Job (2003) – US
Jarhead – US
Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius – US
Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US
The Kingdom (2007) – US
A Long Way to Come Home
Magic Mike – US
Mean Girls – US
Mr Peabody & Sherman – US
Nanny McPhee – US
Nanny McPhee Returns – US
The Ring (2002) – US
Rise of the Guardians – US
Spider-Man – US
Spider-Man 2 – US
Spider-Man 3 – US
Stuart Little – US
Stuart Little 2 – US
Surf’s Up – US
Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US
Thank You for Your Service – UK
To Leslie – US
Unleashed – US
We’re the Millers – US
2 June
Passport – US
Monday – UK
5 June
Living – US
Stronger – US
7 June
Becky – UK
9 June
A Lot Like Love – US
12 June
Catch the Fair One – UK
Dunkirk – US
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – UK
15 June
Aliens in the Attic – UK
The Bad Family
16 June
47 Ronin – US
Para Betina Pengikut Iblis – US
Race – US
Unbroken – US
20 June
The Bromley Boys – UK
22 June
People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan – UK
The Space Between – UK
25 June
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – UK
26 June
Four Lions – UK
The Imitation Game – US
Documentary
1 June
Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany season one – UK
Muster Dogs season one
6 June
Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust
7 June
The Biggest Little Farm – UK
14 June
When Missing Turns to Murder series one – US
15 June
Cold Case Files season two – US
23 June
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story –US
26 June
Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport
Kids
1 June
ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks season one to five – UK
Barbie Mermaid Power – UK
2 June
Barbie: Mermaid Power – UK
Ben 10 season one to four – US
11 June
Paw Patrol: The Movie – UK
15 June
Transformers: Earthspark season one – UK
20 June
Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes – US
30 June
Tayo The Little Bus season five – US
