The sunny months are here, but Netflix will be luring you inside in June.

All month long, there will be a large number of new TV shows and movies being added to the service. This includes the return of Black Mirror, Henry Cavill’s final season of The Witcher as well as a sequel to Chris Hemsworth action movie Extraction.

There will also be a new documentary about Arnold Schwarzenegger and a new thriller titled Run Rabbit Run, starring Succession’s Sara Snook.

Below is a full list of every movie and TV show being added to Netflix in june 2023. Find the list of everything being removed from its library throughout the month here.

NB: We put this list together with help from What’s on Netflix.

ORIGINAL TITLES

TV

June TBC

Delete season one – US

2 June

Manifest season four, part two

Scoop season one

Valeria season three

Vortex season one

(Netflix)

5 June

Barracuda Queens season one

7 June

Love Is Blind: Brazil season three

8 June

Never Have I Ever season four

Tour de France: Unchained season one

9 June

Bloodhounds season one

Human Resources season two

Tex Mex Motors season one

This World Can’t Tear Me Down season one

14 June

The Surrogacy season one

(Netflix)

15 June

Black Mirror season six

17 June

King the Land season one (new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)

See You in My 19th Life season one (new episodes every Saturday and Sunday)

21 June

Madre de alquiler season one

22 June

Let’s Get Divorced season one

22 June

Glamorous season one

Sleeping Dog season one

(Netflix)

25 June

Titans season four

29 June

The Witcher season three, volume one

30 June

Celebrity season one

Is It Cake, Too?! season two

(Netflix)

Movies

2 June

Missed Connections

Rich in Love 2

9 June

The Wonder Weeks

You Do You

16 June

Extraction 2

23 June

iNumber Number: Jozi Gold

Make Me Believe

The Perfect Find

Through My Window: Across the Sea

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction 2’ (Netflix)

28 June

Run Rabbit Run

30 June

Nimona

Documentary

7 June

Arnold

9 June

The Playing Card Killer

14 June

Our Planet 2

19 June

Take Care of Maya

21 June

Break Point part two

23 June

Catching Killers season three

King of Clones

28 June

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators

‘Succesion’s Sarah Snook in ‘Run Rabbit Run’ (Netflix)

Comedy

13 June

Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

20 June

85 South: Ghetto Legends

Kids

1 June

LEGO Ninjago: Dragons Rising season one – US

6 June

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark chapter four

19 June

Not Quite Narwhal season one

Anime

16 June

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

22 June

Skull Island season one

23 June

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part three

29 June

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers season one

There’s a new Arnie documentary coming to Netflix (Netflix)

LICENCED TITLES

TV

1 June

The Flash season nine – US

Killing Eve season two – UK

The Mick season one and two – US

2 June

It’s Me Against You – The Mystery of Spellbound School season one

12 June

Rick and Morty season six – UK

Tom and Jerry Tales season one and two – US

14 June

Angela Black series one – UK

Forged in Fire season eight – US

Married at First Sight season 13 – US

17 June

Grey’s Anatomy season 1 – US

Suits multiple seasons – US

21 June

Cunk on Earth series one – UK

The UnXplained with William Shatner season two – US

28 June

Hoarders season 13 – US

30 June

Alone season nine – US

Movies

1 June

About Last Night (2014) – US

The Angry Birds Movie – US

AXL – UK

The Breakfast Club – US

Bruce Almighty – US

The Choice – US

Collide – UK

The Courier – US

Dear John – US

Death at a Funeral (2007) – US

Dune (1984) – US

End of Days – US

The Five-Year Engagement – US

Forever My Girl – US

Funny People – US

Groundhog Day – US

Hanna– US

Hook – US

How High – US

The Italian Job (2003) – US

Jarhead – US

Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius – US

Kicking & Screaming (2005) – US

The Kingdom (2007) – US

A Long Way to Come Home

Magic Mike – US

Mean Girls – US

Mr Peabody & Sherman – US

Nanny McPhee – US

Nanny McPhee Returns – US

The Ring (2002) – US

Rise of the Guardians – US

Spider-Man – US

Spider-Man 2 – US

Spider-Man 3 – US

Stuart Little – US

Stuart Little 2 – US

Surf’s Up – US

Terminator 2: Judgement Day – US

Thank You for Your Service – UK

To Leslie – US

Unleashed – US

We’re the Millers – US

2 June

Passport – US

Monday – UK

5 June

Living – US

Stronger – US

7 June

Becky – UK

9 June

A Lot Like Love – US

12 June

Catch the Fair One – UK

Dunkirk – US

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent – UK

15 June

Aliens in the Attic – UK

The Bad Family

16 June

47 Ronin – US

Para Betina Pengikut Iblis – US

Race – US

Unbroken – US

20 June

The Bromley Boys – UK

22 June

People Just Do Nothing: Big in Japan – UK

The Space Between – UK

25 June

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical – UK

26 June

Four Lions – UK

The Imitation Game – US

Documentary

1 June

Lost Home Movies of Nazi Germany season one – UK

Muster Dogs season one

6 June

Ordinary Men: The Forgotten Holocaust

7 June

The Biggest Little Farm – UK

14 June

When Missing Turns to Murder series one – US

15 June

Cold Case Files season two – US

23 June

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story –US

26 June

Game On: The Unstoppable Rise of Women’s Sport

Kids

1 June

ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks season one to five – UK

Barbie Mermaid Power – UK

2 June

Barbie: Mermaid Power – UK

Ben 10 season one to four – US

11 June

Paw Patrol: The Movie – UK

15 June

Transformers: Earthspark season one – UK

20 June

Bunk’d: Learning the Ropes – US

30 June

Tayo The Little Bus season five – US