Netflix is removing all of these movies this month

Netflix is removing a bunch of titles throughout June.

The streaming service habitually takes down a large number of movies and TV shows each month – and the next 30 days is no different.

It typically culls the titles from the servie without fanfare – you’ll only know something is leaving if you happen to select it while browsing a specific title.

Below, The Independent has run through everything being removed in June 2023 in both the UK and US. We’ve specificed the location next to the each title – where no territory is noted, this means it will be disappear from the service in both places. Find the list of everything arriving this month here.

NB: We created this list with assistance from What’s on Netflix.

1 June

Movies

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa – UK

The Alpinist – US

The American – UK

Backdraft – UK

BA Pass 2 – US

Barbershop 2: Back in Business – US

The Boy – US

Brahms: The Boys II – US

The Breakfast Club – UK

Break Up (1998) – UK

Burlesque – US

Burning Love – UK

Carriers – UK

Chippa

Coach Carter – UK

Conan the Barbarian (1982) – US

Concussion – UK

The Craft – UK

The Craiglist Killer – UK

Cuban Fury – UK

Diary of a Mad Black Woman – US

The Diary of Anne Frank (2016) – UK

The DUFF – US

Eye See You – UK

Flushed Away – US

The Founder – US

Galaxy Quest – US

Geronimo: An American Legend – UK

The Ghost Writer – UK

Gone Baby Gone – UK

Good Will Hunting – UK

The Guard – UK

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – US

The Hundred-Foot Journey – UK

Inception – US

Jackass: The Movie – UK

Jackass 2.5 – UK

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie – UK

Just Like Heaven – UK

Kalek Shanab

King of Thieves – UK

Last Night – UK

Legend (2015) – UK

Little Boxes

Love.com

Madeline – UK

Major Payne – UK

Man Up – UK

A Million Ways to Die in the West – UK

Mirai– US

Monster House – US

My Girl – US

122

Paddington 2 – UK

Paid in Full – UK

The Perfect Dictatorship

Pride – UK

Pulp Fiction – UK

The Quick and the Dead – US

Rango – US

The Raven – UK

Run Fatboy Run – UK

SWAT: Firefight – US

Scream (1996) – UK

Small Soldiers – UK

The Space Between Us – US

The Stolen – US

Swallows and Amazons (2016) – UK

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron – US

Think Like a Man Too – UK

This is 40 – UK

3096 Days

Turbo – US

2 Hearts – US

We Die Young – US

The Woman in Black – UK

2 June

The Edge of Seventeen – US

3 June

Enforcement – UK

4 June

Killing Escobar – UK

6 June

My Spy – UK

Project Papa

The 2nd – UK

A Silent Voice – US

7 June

Endangered Species – UK

Last Breath – UK

9 June

Peter Rabbit 2 – US

10 June

The War Below – UK

The Young Offenders – UK

11 June

Closet Monster – US

Hostiles – UK

Hugo – UK

12 June

Okko’s Inn – US

Tango With Me

13 June

The Devil Below

Picture a Scientist

15 June

Boyz n the Hood – UK

Burnt – UK

Front Cover – US

Midnight in the Switchgrass – UK

Red Snow – US

Rogue Warfare: Death of a Nation – US

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia – US

16 June

Bohemian Rhapsody – UK

Boogie – UK

The Darkness – US

The Deceived – UK

The Last Hour – US

17 June

Belleville Cop – US

How to Train Your Dragon – UK

2 Guns – US

18 June

Cairo Station – US

An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn – US

20 June

Mohamed Hussein

21 June

Philomena – US

Us and Them – Netflix Original – US

The Wolf’s Call – Netflix Original – US

23 June

The Mist – US

24 June

Backtrace – US

30 June

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom – US

TV

1 June

Attack on Titan season one – US

Dear My Friends season one

The Dream Job season one

Midnight Diner season one to three

Mind Game season one

My Shy Boss season one

Ouran High School Host Club season one – US

Revolutionary Love season one

Ricky Zoom season one

Teen Wolf season one to six – UK

2 June

Joe Wicks: The Body Coach – UK

Nigella: At My Table – UK

10 June

Bathtubs Over Broadway – US

15 June

Borges season one – US

Marlon season one to two – US

The Mole season one to two – US

Shameless season one to 11 – UK

Unit 42 season one – Netflix Original

17 June

People Just Do Nothing season one to five – UK

22 June

Shooter season one to three – US

23 June

Derren Brown: Miracle – Netflix Original

Documentary

1 June

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians – Netflix Original

Franco: The Brutal Truth About Spain’s Dictator – UK

2 June

Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall – UK

Princess Diana’s ‘Wicked’ Stepmother – UK

3 June

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On – Netflix Original

A Road To Wellbeing (From Stress to Happiness) – US

5 June

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats – Netflix Original

9 June

Tony Halik – UK

15 June

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story

16 June

Pacificum: Return to The Ocean – US

Kids

1 June

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper – UK

16 June

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Climate Conundrum – US