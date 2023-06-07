Chris Hemsworth reveals he sometimes got ‘sick’ of playing Thor

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Hemsworth has admitted he became “sick” of playing Thor “every couple of years”.

The 39-year-old star first played the Marvel character in 2011. He later went on to reprise the role in standalone sequels and several Avengers movies.

In a new interview with British GQ, Hemsworth admitted he would sometimes get “sick” of playing the superhero.

“I love the experience. I love the fact that I’ve been able to do something fairly different throughout the process,” he said. “Thor 1 and 2 were their own thing, Thor 3 and 4 were a very different feel... and then even Avengers, the Lebowski Thor, the Infinity War Thor, due to different directors and I think mostly my own need to do something different.

“You know, I got sick of the character pretty quick every couple of years,” he said.

Speaking of whether he would return to play the role of Thor, Hemsworth said: “If I was going to do something again it would have to be totally different.

“And we’d have to do something very drastic to keep people on their toes,” he said. “Otherwise it’s just the fatigue of those characters and those films, where people are like, ‘I’ve seen it.’

“But,” he said, “I really wanna do some other stuff for a while.”

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Marvel Studios)

In the same interview, Hemsworth also shared his honest thoughts about one of Taika Waititi’s Thor films.

Waititi directed the Australian actor in the 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok and again in 2022’s Thor: Love & Thunder.

Hemsworth said his children’s friends didn’t love the film, saying they “critiqued” it for having “too much humour” and weak effects when compared with Waititi’s previous film Thor: Ragnarok.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it,” he said, adding: “I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly.”