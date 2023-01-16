Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Cate Blanchett called out “patriarchal” awards shows while accepting a trophy for her new film Tár.

The Australian actor called for a shake-up after being named Best Actress in a Drama at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday (15 January).

Her victory came days after she won a Golden Globe for the role of fictional composer Lydia Tár in the latest film from director Todd Field. She did not attend the ceremony.

The actor, who previously won Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actress for The Aviator and Best Actress for Blue Jasmine, is currently the favourite to take home another Oscar in March.

After arriving on stage at the Los Angeles ceremony, which was broadcast on US network The CW, Blanchett questioned the “structure” of awards shows, telling the audience: “It’s like, what is this patriarchal pyramid where someone stands up here?”

She continued: “Why don’t we just say there’s a whole raft of female performances that are in concert and in dialogue with one another, and stop the televised horse race of it at all?

“Because can I tell you, every single woman – whether it’s television, film, advertising, tampon commercials, whatever – you’re all out there doing amazing work that is inspiring me continually.”

She capped her speech by saying: “So thank you. I share this with you all.”

Cate Blanchett calls for an end to awards show ‘horse race’ (Getty Images for Critics Choice )

Elsewhere at the ceremony, host Chelsea Handler delivered an opening monologue that took aim at chat show hosts James Corden and Ellen DeGeneres as well as Prince Harry.

Brendan Fraser also delivered an emotional acceptance speech after winning Best Actor for The Whale, thanking director Darren Aronofsky for bringing him out of “the wilderness”.

Find the full list of winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards here.