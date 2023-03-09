Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chaim Topol – the star of Fiddler On The Roof – has died aged 87.

The Israeli actor’s death was announced by the country’s president in a statement on Wednesday (8 March).

President Isaac Herzog shared the news on Twitter, in which he paid tribute to “one of the leading giants of Israeli culture”.

He said: “[Topol was] a gifted actor who conquered many stages in Israel and overseas, filled the cinema screens with his presence and above all entered deep into our hearts.”

In his statement, Herzog added that despite being awarded for his “talent and creation”, it was the people of Israel that had won “the most important award” by being able to enjoy his work.

He added that throughout his career, the actor had “represented us with great respect”, before sending condolences to his “dear family and all his loved ones”.

Topol was reportedly diagnosed with dementia last year.

The late actor is survived by his wife, Galia, who he married in 1965, and their three children; daughters Anat and Ady and son Omer.

The Oscar-nominated actor is best known for his role in the 1971 musical, Fiddler On The Roof in which he plays Tevye.

The actor received a Golden Globe award for this performance. It was his second Golden Globe, after he had won most promising male newcomer at the awards previously for his role in Israeli comedy Sallah Shabati.

Topol later starred in a number of US and Israeli films, including roles in For Your Eyes Only and Flash Gordon.

Topol also won the Israel Prize in 2015, which is the country’s most prestigious award for lifetime achievement and special contribution to society and the state.

The actor also was involved in lots of charity work, once serving as the president of the Jordan River Village which was a free overnight camp for Israeli children living with chronic or life-threatening illnesses.

In his statement, Herzog said: “I had the privilege of getting to know him closely during the establishment of the unique village, and to be exposed to his work even outside the spotlight.”

He also founded Variety Israel – an organisation that provides support for children living with disabilities and their families.

Additional reporting by PA News