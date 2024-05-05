Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jenna Dewan has hit back at her ex-husband Channing Tatum for “bullying and gaslighting” after documents were released in which he accused her of “completely false” allegations and “delaying tactics” in the financial settlement of their divorce.

The 44-year-old Logan Lucky star had accused Dewan, an actor and dancer, of trying to “seek a windfall from me”. The claims came in the latest round of their ongoing legal dispute regarding financial settlements after becoming officially divorced in November 2019.

Dewan has accused Tatum of working with others to hide his income from the 2012 Magic Mike franchise, in which Tatum played a male stripper. Various international offshoots of the movie have subsequently been produced, including sequels, musicals and other shows.

Tatum denied his ex-wife’s claims pertaining to his income from Magic Mike in documents obtained by DailyMail.com, calling them “completely false”.

However, representatives for Dewan told The Independent that Tatum’s claims were “smears and falsehoods” and accused the actor of “bullying and gaslighting”.

“Is Channing really calling Jenna a ‘liar’ for trying to get back an asset that he effectively stole from her in clear violation of California family law?” a spokesperson said.

“These latest smears and falsehoods are really just more of the same bullying and gaslighting Jenna has been subjected to for years.

“Regardless of whether Channing chooses to do the right thing, Jenna is confident that the law and the facts are on her side and she hopes this will soon come to a proper and honest conclusion.”

Dewan has hit back at Tatum calling his claims ‘gaslighting’ ( Getty Images )

The latest disagreement comes amid the pair’s years-long battle over earnings, division of assets, spousal support and child support for their 10-year-old daughter.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Since the divorce, the ex-couple, who met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up, have both become engaged to new partners.

Dewan is pregnant with her second child with new partner Steve Kazee ( Getty Images )

Dewan is currently expecting her second child with actor and singer Steve Kazee, to whom she is engaged. Meanwhile, Tatum has been with his fiancée, singer and model Zoë Kravitz since the two were first romantically linked in 2021.

While Tatum has denied Dewan has any right to spousal support, under California family law, the issue of spousal support must be considered by a court even if it is simply to terminate or end both parties’ rights to receive it.

Tatum has been romantically linked to Kravitz since 2021 ( Getty Images )

The Jump Street actor, who shares a 10-year-old daughter with Dewan, described their eight-year marriage as “short-term”, saying that he refused to financially support her because she “works”.