Charlie Cox has revealed his favourite Spider-Man

Charlie Cox had the perfect answer when a fan asked him who his favourite Spider-Man is.

During a recent appearance at the Middle East Film and Comic-Con, the 39-year-old actor was asked which of the Spider-Man actors was his favourite.

“I’m sorry. I can’t answer that,” Cox, who is known for his role as Daredevil, said. “Andrew [Garfield] is one of my best friends. Look, Tobey’s (Maguire) the original, Andrew is one of the greatest actors of a generation and one of my best friends, and Tom is the right age.”

“Do you know what I mean?” he added. “Like with all respect to the other grandpas, his youthful energy, and his naivety and his excitement is like, ‘Yes!’ Do you know what I mean? All three of them bring something incredible to that role. So, good question.”

Cox made a surprise cameo towards the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home last year, where he gave legal advice to Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

In December last year, Marvel’s president Kevin Feige confirmed that Cox will return to play the role of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil in future films.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate the Spider-Man meme (Instagram / Marvel / Spiderman)

During the press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Feige said: “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”

He told CinemaBlend: “Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”

Netflix’s Daredevil series starring Cox ran for three seasons from 2015 but it was cancelled in November 2018.

Marvel Studios had been unable to feature the superhero in any of their movies or TV shows until recently, as a two-year hold was placed on the show following its ending.