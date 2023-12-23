Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlie Sheen has been assaulted in his home with a deadly weapon, police have revealed.

On Friday (22 December), the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced that a woman, who is a neighbour of the 58-year-old actor, has been arrested after being accused of assaulting him in his Malibu, California residence earlier this week.

Authorities said: “Upon contacting the parties involved, deputies identified Charlie Sheen as a victim of assault.”

Sheen’s neighbour has been arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create great bodily injury and burglary. She will appear in court this Friday (29 December),

The Independent has contacted Sheen for comment.

In September, Sheen, who starred in US sitcom Two and a Half Men, opened up about what made him decide to stop drinking alcohol in 2017.

The actor told People magazine that, in the past, he loved “drinking in the morning”, but realised he needed to give it up one morning six years ago.

Sheen said he made the change after realising he could not take one of his daughters to an appointment after drinking that morning, breaking a promise to her.

“I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped,” the actor added.

Sheen, whose film credits include Platoon, Wall Street and Young Guns, has five children.