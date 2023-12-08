Charlie Sheen opens up on why he quit drinking after breaking promise to daughter

Charlie Sheen has opened up on what made him decide to stop drinking alcohol in 2017.

The actor, 58, told People magazine that he loved "drinking in the morning... some scotch in the coffee" in his past, but one morning six years ago he realised why he needed to give it up.

Sheen said he made the change after realising he could not take one of his daughters to an appointment after drinking that morning, breaking a promise to her.

"I got home and sat with that for the rest of the day. And the next morning I just stopped," Sheen added.