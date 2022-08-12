Charlie Sheen: Denise Richards reveals why she divorced actor

Denise Richards has opened up about why she filed for divorce from Charlie Sheen when she was six months pregnant in 2006.

The 51-year-old discussed the marriage in an episode of the “Divorced Not Dead” podcast, hosted by The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury.

Richards said that she felt guilty for “splitting up the family unit” but ultimately filed for divorce because she realised she did not want her daughters to marry someone like Sheen.

“I think he would take that and understand what I’m saying,” Richards said.

