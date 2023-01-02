Charlize Theron names her one condition for a Fast and Furious spin-off

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Charlize Theron has named her one requirement for saying “yes” to a Fast and Furious spin-off.

The racing car franchise is due to release its next entry – titled Fast X – in May this year. The film follows 22 years after the first movie, starring the late Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, hit cinemas in 2001.

Over the years, a number of actors have appeared in the franchise.

Among those names, which include Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson, Eva Mendes, and Djimon Hounsou, is Theron.

Theron, 47, first appeared as Cipher, an adept hacker and cyberterrorist, in 2017’s The Fate of the Furious and reprised the role in 2021’s F9. She will also portray the character in the forthcoming 10th film.

Cipher has become a fan-favourite character who could possibly justify her own spin-off film.

Asked by Entertainment Tonight whether she would consider leading a spin-off, Theron gave a straight-forward answer, naming the one condition she has for saying yes.

“If Dame Helen Mirren does it, I’m in,” said Theron.

Helen Mirren joined the franchise at the same time as Theron, portraying Magdalene Shaw – mother of Deckard, Owen and Hattie – in The Fate of the Furious and F9. She is also due to star in Fast X.

Mirren has some experience with spin-offs, having also starred in Hobbs & Shaw, which focuses on the characters of Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw (Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, respectively). It also stars Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, and Ryan Reynolds.

The Oscar-winner previously recalled how she “begged” Diesel to bring her aboard the franchise.

Last year, Fast and Furious franchise director Justin Lin quit the franchise reportedly over a “major disagreement” with Diesel.

Fast X is slated for a theatrical release on 19 May 2023.