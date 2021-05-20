Cher announces biopic from Mamma Mia producers and A Star is Born writer

A Cher biopic is in the works from the writer of Forrest Gump and A Star is Born.

The singer announced on Twitter on Wednesday (19 May) that theatre producer Judy Craymer, who produced the original Mamma Mia! stage musical as well as the 2008 and 2018 films, is behind the project along with her film co-producer Gary Goetzman.

Cher worked with the pair while starring in sequel Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again.

Five-time Oscar nominee Eric Roth, who wrote the screenplays for films including The Insider, Munich and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button along with Forrest Gump and 2018’s A Star Is Born, will create the script.

“Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER, GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING [sic],” Cher, who turns 75 today (20 May), tweeted.

“THEYY PRODUCED BOTH MAMMA MIA’S,& MY DEAR DEAR Friend 4 YRS, & OSCAR WINNER..ERIC ROTH IS GOING 2 WRITE IT. FORREST GUMP, A STAR IS BORN, SUSPECT TO NAME A FEW OF IS FILMS [sic].”

It is not currently known whether the film will be a wide look at the “Believe” singer’s life or more focused on one specific period.

Despite the team behind Mamma Mia! being at the helm, Deadline reports that the film will be closer to Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody than a “break-into-song musical”.

A jukebox musical about the singer’s life, titled The Cher Show, ran on Broadway from December 2018 to August 2019.