Chris Evans has made his thoughts clear on anyone criticising the same-sex kiss in Pixar’s Lightyear.

The actor voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story spin-off, which has received very mixed reviews from critics.

Some viewers have criticised the film for including a same-sex kiss between Uzo Aduba’s Hawthorne and the female character she is in a relationship with. The film has been banned in 14 countries due to the scene.

In response, Evans told Reuters: “The real truth is, those people are idiots. Every time there’s been social advancement, as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good.”

Pixar had earlier restored the same-sex kiss in Lightyear in March, after staff released an open letter criticising Disney’s response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While the nature of the characters’ relationship hadn’t been questioned by production, their kiss had reportedly been cut.

The £162m Lightyear is expected to be a major draw for Disney, with analysts estimating it could gross more than £82m in its first weekend.

Buzz Lightyear, voiced by Chris Evans, in a scene from the animated film ‘Lightyear' (Disney/Pixar via AP)

Earlier this year, the Disney/Marvel release Doctor Strange in the Muliverse of Madness was denied a release in Saudi Arabia and other countries over LGBT+ content.

Lightyear is out in cinemas on Friday 17 June.