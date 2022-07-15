The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
‘Bleh, it’s too much’: Chris Hemsworth’s wife thought he got too ripped for Thor: Love and Thunder
‘My wife was like, “Bleh, it’s too much,”’ actor said
Chris Hemsworth got bigger and more muscular than ever for Thor: Love and Thunder, but his wife Elsa Pataky wasn’t a fan.
As seen in the trailer, Hemsworth goes fully nude for a scene in his latest outing as the Norse god, showing off his ripped physique.
“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much,’” Hemsworth told USA Today of her reaction to his body. “There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.’”
The Marvel star said his especially muscular appearance in the latest film was a result of Covid.
“It came from boredom,” he said. “Sitting in Covid lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”
Hemsworth’s trainer recently revealed that the Australian actor eats eight meals a day in order to maintain a calorie load sufficient for all his weight training.
Director Taika Waititi was also surprised by the size of Hemsworth when he returned for the fourth instalment: “It’s crazy how big Chris got for this. He’s huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head. Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it? But it’s all natural.”
Last year, Hemsworth’s body double expressed his exasperation at having to keep up with the 38-year-old actor’s intense diet and workout regime.
Holland Hanton – who has been Hemsworth’s body double since Thor: The Dark World in 2013 – said during an Australian TV interview: “I don’t enjoy [the] eating at all.”
He continuedP “Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size of [Hemsworth]’, but I text him like, ‘Thanks very much dude, you’ve just made this even harder!”’
Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies