Chris Hemsworth got bigger and more muscular than ever for Thor: Love and Thunder, but his wife Elsa Pataky wasn’t a fan.

As seen in the trailer, Hemsworth goes fully nude for a scene in his latest outing as the Norse god, showing off his ripped physique.

“My wife was like, ‘Bleh, it’s too much,’” Hemsworth told USA Today of her reaction to his body. “There are a lot of my male friends who are like, ‘Yeah!’ but a lot of female friends and family are like, ‘Yuck.’”

The Marvel star said his especially muscular appearance in the latest film was a result of Covid.

“It came from boredom,” he said. “Sitting in Covid lockdown was like a prison. It was train, eat, train, eat. Nothing else to do. Then I turned up for the film bigger than I’ve ever been.”

Hemsworth’s trainer recently revealed that the Australian actor eats eight meals a day in order to maintain a calorie load sufficient for all his weight training.

Chris Hemsworth in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Marvel Studios)

Director Taika Waititi was also surprised by the size of Hemsworth when he returned for the fourth instalment: “It’s crazy how big Chris got for this. He’s huge already, but when I saw his arms, they were twice as big as normal, as wide as my head. Trainers and stuff are asking me how he does it? But it’s all natural.”

Last year, Hemsworth’s body double expressed his exasperation at having to keep up with the 38-year-old actor’s intense diet and workout regime.

Holland Hanton – who has been Hemsworth’s body double since Thor: The Dark World in 2013 – said during an Australian TV interview: “I don’t enjoy [the] eating at all.”

He continuedP “Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size of [Hemsworth]’, but I text him like, ‘Thanks very much dude, you’ve just made this even harder!”’

Thor: Love and Thunder is in cinemas now.