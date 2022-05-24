The first full-length trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has been released.

A teaser for the latest Marvel film was released last month, giving fans a first look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor – AKA Jane Foster – in her first appearance in the MCU since 2013’s Thor: The Dark World.

On Monday (24 May) night, the full-length trailer for Love and Thunder was released during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, showing (Chris Hemsworth) team up with ex-girlfriend Jane to protect the world.

“It’s just my first bad guy,” Jane says, with Thor quipping: “You never forget your first.”

In the final moments of the trailer, Thor is presented before a council of gods, with Russell Crowe’s Zeus telling a cloaked Thor: “Let’s see who you are. I take off your disguise.”

However, with a too-powerful flick, he accidentally strips away all of Thor’s clothes, with the superhero roaring: “You flicked too hard, damnit!”

A number of the women around Zeus all faint, with Jane asking: “Shall we help?”

“Eventually,” Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) replies, with Jane saying: “Great.”

The trailer also introduces fans to Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a stoney-faced creature who is determined to destroy the gods out of anger for the people who suffer because of them.

“The only ones who gods care about is themselves,” Bale can be heard saying as Gorr, before he is presented dressed in white flowing robes and with a cracked white face.

“So this is my vow: all gods will die.”

Gorr is shown in the trailer fighting with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), as well as telling Thor: “You are unlike the other gods who have killed. You have something worth fighting for.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is released on 8 July.