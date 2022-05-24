Thor: Love and Thunder – Marvel fans say Christian Bale looks like Marilyn Manson in new trailer

‘Christian Bale really signed on to Thor to end up looking like a bald Marilyn Manson,’ one fan wrote

Peony Hirwani
Tuesday 24 May 2022 08:09
Thor: Love and Thunder, Official Trailer

Marvel fans think Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the new Thor: Love and Thunder trailer looks a lot like singer Marilyn Manson.

The trailer for the new Chris Hemsworth film was released during Monday’s (23 May) NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics.

The 2-minute clip starts out with Thor’s rock friend Korg, played by Taika Waititi, as he tells a group of children the story of the film.

As the trailer progresses, it offers a first look at Gorr the God Butcher, a villain played by Bale. The character is a stoney-faced creature determined to destroy the gods.

“The only ones who gods care about is themselves,” Bale can be heard saying, before he is presented dressed in white flowing robes and with a cracked white face.

“So this is my vow: all gods will die.”

Soon after watching the trailer, many Marvel fans started posting about how Bale’s villain looks a lot like Manson, who has been accused of human trafficking, abuse, and sexual assault by multiple women (allegations he has denied).

Posting a side-by-side collage of one of Manson’s black and white pictures and Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher, a fan wrote: “I, for one, am looking forward to Marilyn Manson making his debut as the newest @Marvel villain!!!”

Another fan asked: “Yo! Marilyn Manson is in this movie??”

“Christian Bale really signed on to Thor to end up looking like a bald Marilyn Manson,” someone else wrote.

Guitarist Andrew Smith added: “They made Marilyn Manson’s Sons of Anarchy character the villain of the new Thor movie.”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on 8 July 2022

