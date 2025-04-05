Chris Hemsworth names the one Hollywood star he was ‘very intimidated’ to work with

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chris Hemsworth has claimed he was “very intimidated” at the thought of working with one of his Hollywood co-stars.

The Thor actor was nervous about starring in a film opposite Oscar-winning star Halle Berry as he has “admired her work for years”.

Hemsworth, who is about to start filming the next Avengers movie, admitted in a new interview: “I was very intimidated to sit opposite her within the scene and try not just be in awe of what she was doing.”

He said that he “loved every experience” of their time together on new drama Crime 101, saying that the Oscar winner brought out “the best” in him.

“People bring out not just the best in you, but also a comfort level where it does feel like it’s a place to explore and to examine different ideas, try different things,” he told E! Newsat CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

“That was the experience. I loved every second of it.”

Berry, who has shut down speculation she’ll reprise her X-Men role in the fifth Avengers film alongside Hemsworth, was just as complimentary of the actor, revealing that he supported her in a contentious moment during the film’s shoot.

“He stood up for me in a moment in our movie. I instantly knew right then I’m going to follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of my life because he stood up for a woman.”

Crime 101 is an adaptation of Don Winslow’s novel directed by Bart Layton (The Imposter, American Animals).

The film, which doesn’t yet have a release date, also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan and Monica Barbaro, who was recently Oscar nominated for her role in Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. She played Joan Baez.

Halle Berry and Chris Hemsworth had a greats time working together on ‘Crime 101’ ( Getty Images for CinemaCon )

Rounding out the cast of the new film are Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Nick Nolte.

Berry has attempted to end the rumours claiming she’ll return as Storm in Avengers: Doomsday, which starts shooting this month in London.

The actor was notably missing from the list of actors who would appear in the sequel, which is bringing back a number of stars from the films released between 2000 to 2016.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden will all reprise their roles as Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops, as will Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn as Nightcrawler and Mystique, respectively.

Kelsey Grammer will also return as Beast, having shown up in a post-credits sequence for 2024 film The Marvels.

But fans were upset to see Berry’s name missing from the credits, with many assuming Storm would be a shoo-in to show up.

However, hope was kept alive when Marvel suggested more names would be confirmed nearer the film’s release, with their roles being filmed in secret.

Berry has now ended the speculation, telling Black Girl Nerds she is “not going to be there”, telling fans to “keep waiting”.