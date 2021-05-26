Chris Hemsworth gets trolled by own son after asking ‘age-old question’

Chris Hemsworth found himself being trolled by his own son while they were out for a walk together.

In an Instagram post that has clocked up more than nine million likes in less than a day, the Thor star explained that he’d been “holding my little man’s hand and asking him the age-old question: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up.’”

“Dad, I wanna be Superman,” his son apparently responded.

“Lucky I have two other kids,” Hemsworth joked.

In the same post, he ended up getting pummelled by his brother, Liam, as well.

“Bro?! You’ve been skipping leg days again?” the fellow actor wrote, in a comment that received more than 56,000 likes.

He was apparently observing how – while Chris’s arms are currently huge, his legs in the photo look relatively slim by comparison. However, that could have been down to the angle the photo was taken from.

Chris is reportedly “the biggest he’s ever been” as he gets into shape for Thor: Love and Thunder, and also a new biopic about the life of wrestling star Hulk Hogan.

The actor has changed so much physically that his body double, Bobby Hollan Hanton, recently told Fitzy and Wippa’s radio show that he was struggling to keep up.

“Dude, listen, everyone is like, 'Wow look at the size of him' and I'm like, ‘Yeah, that's brilliant, I'm that guy's double’, so I text him, I'm like, 'thanks very much dude you've just made this even harder’,” he said.

“I train with him a lot, we train all the time, we're on the same diet regimen and training. He's the biggest he's ever been so I have to be the biggest I've ever been which is a challenge but I'm up for it.”