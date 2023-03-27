Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chris Pine has opened up on the minimal level of physical work he did while filming Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves.

The actor is one of the lead actors in the forthcoming film, based on the popular board game.

Pine plays Edgin Darvis, a bard and thief who leads a group of fellow explorers (including Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith and Michelle Rodriguez) on a heist.

In a recent red carpet interview with Variety, Pine was asked about the physical aspect of filming, and whether he incurred any injuries as a result.

However, to the journalist’s surprise, Pine declared that he didn’t take part in any stunt work.

“I don't do any stunts in this film,” the actor said plainly. “I have no action scenes. All I do is run. I run away from s***.”

Reporter Marc Malkin continued: “Did you fall when you ran?”

Still, Pine maintained that he did not face any physical challenges while filming, and was able to spend his time off set relaxing, rather than taking part in preparation for fight scenes.

He replied: “No. All these poor schmucks have to do all this martial art training on the weekends, and I was taking walks on the beach, I was reading, caught up on my Netflix... I had a great time.”

Earlier this month, Pine made a long-awaited comment on a video that some speculated showed Harry Styles spitting on him at the Venice Film Festival in September.

Elsewhere, Pine’s Dungeons & Dragons castmate Hugh Grant was pictured hugging fans at the film’s premiere in Berlin, shortly after having a stilted encounter with Ashley Graham on the Oscars red carpet.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves will be out in UK cinemas on Friday 31 March.