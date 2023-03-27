Jump to content

Gwyneth Paltrow roasted by Busy Philipps over ‘iconic’ ski collision trial quote

Paltrow’s dry response while on the stand went viral on social media

Jacob Stolworthy
Monday 27 March 2023 11:38
Key moments from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski crash trial so far

Busy Philipps has poked fun at Gwyneth Paltrow as the actor’s ski accident trial continues.

Paltrow was giving her testimony in court in Park City, Utah, after being accused of crashing into Terry Sanderson on a ski slope in 2016. Paltrow alleges that it was Sanderson who crashed into her.

While on the stand during the trial on Friday (24 March), Paltrow was asked about the “losses” she suffered following the alleged incident. She responded: “Well, we lost half a day of skiing.”

Paltrow’s quote has been widely roasted on social media. One such person who sent up the response was Dawson’s Creek star Philipps.

Sharing a photo on Instagram alongside actor Jen Tullock, Philipps, who was holding up a cocktail, used Paltrow’s quote as the caption.

Others have also poked fun at the quote, with many social medias branding the response “iconic”.

Sanderson claims that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement” in the aftermath of the alleged collision.

This week, Paltrow’s defence will begin its case, with her team planning on calling her children Moses and Apple, whose father is Coldplay singer Chris Martin, to testify.

Follow along with all the live updates from the trial, which resumes Monday (27 March), here.

