✕ Close Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked online for her testimony in her ski collision trial after she gave a bizarre answer when asked about the “losses” she had suffered from the 2016 crash.

“Well, we lost half a day of skiing,” she dryly responded in court on Friday.

The line went viral on social media with actor Busy Philipps joining in the roasting of the Goop mogul.

The trial will resume on Monday morning in Park City, Utah, with the man suing Paltrow expected to take the stand first.

Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused the Hollywood star of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in February 2016, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.”

After Sanderson, his legal team is expected to rest before Paltrow’s defence will then begin its case.

Paltrow’s team plans to call her children Moses and Apple to testify in her defence.