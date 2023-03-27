Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial – live: Star mocked over viral quote as Terry Sanderson to testify today
Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing accident involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked online for her testimony in her ski collision trial after she gave a bizarre answer when asked about the “losses” she had suffered from the 2016 crash.
“Well, we lost half a day of skiing,” she dryly responded in court on Friday.
The line went viral on social media with actor Busy Philipps joining in the roasting of the Goop mogul.
The trial will resume on Monday morning in Park City, Utah, with the man suing Paltrow expected to take the stand first.
Terry Sanderson, 76, has accused the Hollywood star of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in February 2016, leaving him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who crashed into her — and that he told his daughter afterwards that he was “famous.”
After Sanderson, his legal team is expected to rest before Paltrow’s defence will then begin its case.
Paltrow’s team plans to call her children Moses and Apple to testify in her defence.
‘I have some pride in the truth’
“You know, I’ve skied for over 30 years. I’ve never knocked anybody down and hurt them. I’ve never been knocked down or gotten hurt,” Mr Sanderson said at the time. “They’re trying to twist the story around. It’s like, I have some pride in the truth, and so I guess maybe that’s why I want to push forward.”
What started out as a lawsuit claiming $3.1m in damages is now a $300,000 claim against Ms Paltrow, who in response is seeking a single dollar in damages and for her legal fees to be covered.
Her counterclaim, filed on 20 February 2019, also states she will give any recovered funds to charity, and she accused Mr Sanderson of attempting to “exploit her celebrity and wealth”.
The civil trial began on 21 March in Park City District Court and is set to go on for eight days, according to The Tribune.
Gwyneth Paltrow mocked over ‘Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired’ look at ski trial
Fans have mocked Gwyneth Paltrow for the glasses that she wore on the first day of her civil trial over a ski collision, with some likening them to the signature style of notorious killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
Gwyneth Paltrow mocked for ‘Jeffrey Dahmer-inspired’ look at ski collision trial
‘Not the glasses,’ one fan responded on Instagram
The ski version of a hit and run
Mr Sanderson is arguing that Ms Paltrow is essentially guilty of the ski version of a hit and run. In his complaint filed in 2019, he alleges that after the collision, she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured”.
“A Deer Valley ski instructor, who had been training Ms. Paltrow, but who did not see the crash, skied over, saw the injured Sanderson and skied off, falsely accusing Sanderson of having caused the crash,” the complaint states.
Ms Paltrow on the other hand, claims that her instructor did in fact witness the collision.
The rule of the hills in Utah is that those ahead of you have the right of way and that those coming from behind have to avoid others. Both Mr Sanderson and Ms Paltrow claim that they were lower down on the mountain.
Deer Valley adheres to the National Ski Areas Association responsibility code, which also says that all skiers must be in control and able to stop as well as avoid other skiers.
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow thought ski crash was sexual assault for a split second
‘I hope my head is still on straight and my neck is okay’
While speaking to the press in 2019, Mr Sanderson said that he was transported down the slope on a toboggan by ski patrol because when he tried to ski down the rest of the way on his own, an acquaintance thought it appeared as if he no longer knew how to ski.
“I kept thinking, ‘I hope my head is still on straight and my neck is okay,’” Mr Sanderson said at the time, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
“Luckily I had friends that were supportive and called and checked in on me and helped me, and stayed with me in some cases, because I sat in a chair and I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t function. And so I’d get so tired I’d go to bed,” he added.
He said that he was still coming to terms with the effects of the collision and that some close to him had noticed his personality change.
Actor faces trial showdown over ‘hysterical King Kong’ ski crash
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s day on the slopes in Park City, Utah was cut short seven years ago when she had to take some time to rest after she collided with another person coming down the hill.
She’s now taking part in a civil trial that began on Tuesday (21 March).
As she was climbing the hill on 26 February 2016, another skier slammed into her from behind. She suffered minor injuries, for which she says the man apologized immediately. She adds in her legal filing that she was “shaken and upset”.
According to her, Terry Sanderson, 76, a retired optometrist, said he couldn’t clearly remember what had happened after the “full body hit”. But to Ms Paltrow, the incident is as clear as day.
The Independent’s Gustaf Kilander reports:
Gwyneth Paltrow faces court showdown over ‘hysterical King Kong’ ski crash
A retired optometrist claims he was skiing with friends when he heard ‘hysterical screaming like … King Kong in the jungle or something’. Gustaf Kilander reports
Injuries include ‘permanent traumatic brain injury’ and ‘four broken ribs’
Mr Sanderson, 76, says the movie star and Goop CEO was the one who crashed into him, and with such force that he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement,” according to Law & Crime.
Mr Sanderson was 69 at the time of the incident.
The two of them are now heading to trial to decide who’s responsible to pay damages, with proceedings scheduled to start on 21 March.
Gwyneth Paltrow confronted on the stand by ski collision victim’s attorneys for ‘lack of common decency’
When asked if she was aware that not leaving the scene of a ski collision is not only a rule in skiing but also common decency, Ms Paltrow argued that she had left her information with her skiing instructor.
“Because I was hit by Mr Sanderson and I assumed he was at fault,” Ms Paltrow said. “[My instructor] said he would leave all the information ... I said you should go ski down because my kids were waiting for me.”
Gwyneth Paltrow confronted on the stand by ski collision victim’s attorneys
Mr Sanderson’s attorneys argued that not leaving the scene of a ski collision is not only a rule in skiing but also common decency
Who is Terry Sanderson? The Utah doctor suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a ‘hit-and-run’ ski collision in Park City
Hollywood actor-turned-lifestyle influencer Gwyneth Paltrow is facing legal action from a man who accused her of colliding with him in a “hit-and-run ski crash” seven years ago.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run.
Who is Terry Sanderson? The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a skiing accident
Retired optometrist, 76, suing Hollywood star over collision on slopes in 2016
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies