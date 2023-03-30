Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Social media has been captivated by Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial, as she takes to the stand this week to testify in the civil case brought by Terry Sanderson.

Paltrow, 50, is accused of crashing into Sanderson, 76, while they were skiing at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, in February 2016. The retired optometrist is seeking more than US$300,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Sanderson who crashed into her. Her team has accused him to trying to exploit her fame and wealth, and is countersuing for a “symbolic” US$1 and for her legal fees to be covered.

In true Paltrow style, the trial has been full of wild and meme-able moments. From the Goop founder’s friendship with Taylor Swift to her saying she “lost half a day of skiing” because of the crash, it’s little surprise that social media is obsessed.

But there’s another element of the trial that is being paid close attention: Paltrow’s wardrobe.

The Iron Man star has gained praise and raised eyebrows for her classy looks in the courtroom, with fashion magazines poring over her “stealth luxury” and “rich mom” outfits. She wears a mix of feminine garments toughened with black or brown boots, as well as layers of expensive jewellery.

We round up all the moments Paltrow’s courtroom style made us sit up and take notice:

Day One

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park City, Utah (AP)

Paltrow chose a cosy ensemble for her first appearance in court, donning a chunky knitted turtleneck jumper in white, brown wide-leg trousers and tan leather boots from Celine that retail for US$1,200.

When she stepped outside, she wrapped up warm in a long olive green coat, believed to be from The Row, and accessorised with US$248 Ray-Ban aviators.

Day Two

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As the trial continues, Paltrow upped the ante by choosing a cream cardigan with a waist tie and plenty of chunky gold jewellery that would be the envy of Succession’s Shiv Roy.

According to People, her necklaces and bracelets are from luxury jeweller Foundrae and her own G Label by Goop.

Day Three

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom after a lunch break (Getty Images)

Paltrow has somehow made a suit look comfortable and casual, after she wore a slouchy – but not ill-fitting – double-breasted grey blazer with matching trousers on day three of the trial.

Underneath the blazer, she wore a ribbed tank top in the same grey shade, but avoided looking too laid-back by layering lots of jewellery around her neck and wrists again.

Day Four

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial (Getty Images)

A polo shirt may have been a step too far in the casual direction, but Paltrow pulled the look back by wearing a fitted black polo shirt with long sleeves tucked into a flowing navy midi skirt.

But all eyes were on her footwear, which were US$1,450 black Prada combat boots.

Day Five

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial (AP)

The chunky Prada boots made another appearance on Wednesday (27 March), but this time Paltrow shifted the vibe by wearing a pristine white collared shirt under a black buttoned V-neck cardigan and an even flowier black maxi skirt.

Day Six

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the court during her civil trial over a collision with another skier (Getty Images)

A pale pink blouse with a pussy bow gave Paltrow a softer appearance as she entered the sixth day of her trial.

However, the look was toughened up with structured black trousers and her tan leather boots, which made an appearance on her first day in court.

Paltrow’s trial is expected to run until 30 March.