Gwyneth Paltrow’s bizarre ‘we lost half a day skiing’ quote goes viral

Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked for her testimony in her ski collision trial after she gave a bizarre answer when asked how she had suffered as a result of the 2016 crash at issue in the proceedings.

The Hollywood star and Goop mogul took the stand in Park City, Utah, on Friday to testify in the civil case brought by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.

During her courtroom testimony, Paltrow was asked about the “losses” she had suffered from the crash.

“Well, we lost half a day of skiing,” she dryly responded.

The quote quickly went viral on social media with Twitter users mocking the actor over her response.

Fellow actor Busy Philipps also joined in the roasting, posting a selfie of herself and Jen Tullocon posing with cocktails on Instagram.

She captioned the post with the now-infamous line: “Well, we lost a half day of skiing.”

Other social media users sarcastically offered “thoughts and prayers” to Paltrow while others posted mocking memes.

“Thoughts and prayers to Gwyneth Paltrow, who suffered the loss of half a day of skiing,” one person tweeted.

Actor captioned her Instagram post with the now-infamous line (Busy Philipps Instagram)

“You lost half a day of skiing @GwynethPaltrow ?!Oh, please tell that to people who have lost their homes from war or natural disasters. Or those who have lost loved ones. Cry me a freaking river,” added another.

Another person shared footage of a riot, writing sarcastically: “stunning footage of protestors angry at the news of Gwyneth Paltrow’s irrevocably lost ‘half a day of skiing’ after a septuagenarian normie had the insolence to get in her regal way on the slopes”.

The bizarre trial has not been lost on social media users, with one comparing Paltrow’s now-viral quote to another moment which raised eyebrows among viewers.

Earlier in the trial, the court heard how Mr Sanderson was no longer able to enjoy wine tasting as a result of injuries he says he sustained in the accident.

“Catching up on Gwyneth Paltrow case and spoiled for choice who to empathise with. Gwyneth lost half a day’s skiing, the plaintiff can no longer enjoy wine tastings. Has the universe experienced such suffering before?!” one person tweeted.

Mr Sanderson, 76, has accused Paltrow of crashing into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, back in February 2016.

He claims the crash left him with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.

He is seeking more than $300,000 in damages.

Meanwhile, Paltrow claims it was Mr Sanderson who actually crashed into her.

Her team has sought to accuse the 76-year-old of trying to exploit Paltrow’s fame and wealth, with the skier telling his daughter afterwards that he was now “famous”.

She is countersuing for just $1 and for her legal fees to be covered.

In court on Friday, Paltrow testified that for a brief moment she thought the ski collision was in fact a sexual assault as she felt Mr Sanderson crash into the back of her.

The Oscar winner described how she “froze” as she says his set of skis suddenly “forced my legs apart”.

“His body pressed into my back so I froze, I don’t know how far the skis came through but I felt his body pressing against my back,” she said.

“There was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange, grunting noise,” Ms Paltrow said. “My brain was trying to make sense of what was happening.”

She added: “I thought, is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted? This is very strange.”

Paltrow said she was not in any way accusing Mr Sanderson of sexual assault but had just been “trying to put together what could possibly be going on behind me” in that moment.

Mr Sanderson is expected to take the stand in the case on Monday morning before his legal team rests its case.

Throughout his case, the court has heard from his former partner and his daugherts who described how his life had changed in the aftermath the crash.

After his team rests, Paltrow’s defence will then begin its case, with plans to call the star’s children Moses and Apple to testify in her defence.