Gwyneth Paltrow trial – live: Sleuth uncovers evidence attorneys in ski collision case failed to retrieve
Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a skiing accident has entered its second week.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Ms Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run. Ms Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who plowed into her.
Mr Sanderson, 76, alleges he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Last week, lawyers for Ms Paltrow argued that retired optometrist Mr Sanderson deleted GoPro video of the collision because it would unequivocally disprove his claims that Ms Paltrow rammed into him.
The rumoured footage was mentioned by Mr Sanderson’s daughter after he emailed her a link to his ski discussion forum on the Meetup website — she later testified she believed such video probably existed but had not seen it herself. Ms Paltrow’s attorney Steven Owens said his team had attempted to open the link but it was purposely faulty.
But tech investigator Michael Fletcher told CourtTV it only took two minutes to access the information in the link. While the link did not direct to the infamous GoPro video, it did reveal several exchanges between Mr Sanderson and witness Craig Ramon.
“They kept repeating, ‘It’s the most important piece of evidence,’ and they couldn’t figure it out,” Mr Fletcher said. “They [just] didn’t know how to open the link ... Honestly, it’s comical how easy it was, I can’t believe they didn’t do this already. It’s almost a joke ... [It was] just common sense.”
Mr Sanderson filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting the actress to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.
WATCH: Animated recreation of collision shown to courtroom
Gwyneth Paltrow claims Terry Sanderson is exaggerating the extent of his injuries
Ms Paltrow says in her filing that Mr Sanderson’s injuries are exaggerated because an examination was conducted with his doctor, which didn’t reveal anything lacking in his cognitive functioning, the claim says.
The movie star’s filing states that medical records show that he was diagnosed with a “mild” concussion and that he has spent “extended periods of time” on vacation abroad following the crash.
The counterclaim also alleges that Mr Sanderson had 15 chronic medical problems and that he had told his physician a year previously that he was blind in his right eye, and that the vision in his left eye was getting worse.
“She did not knock him down or cause him to suffer a concussion, brain injury, or broken ribs,” Ms Paltrow’s filing states.
Is there a video of the ski accident at the centre of the court case?
At the centre of the case are the two sides’ competing narratives about precisely what happened on the slopes that day, leading some to wonder whether there is any footage of the incident in existence to clarify matters, perhaps caught by other skiers on their mobile phones or even on nearby CCTV.
How Ms Paltrow’s ‘I lost a half day of skiing’ quote went viral
Gwyneth Paltrow has been mocked for her testimony in her ski collision trial after she gave a bizarre answer when asked how she had suffered as a result of the 2016 crash at issue in the proceedings.
Moses and Apple’s testimony
The court heard excerpts from depositions given by Paltrow’s children, Moses and Apple, which were read into court by her legal team.
Moses, who was nine at the time of the incident in 2016, said he didn’t really see the collision involving his mother and Sanderson. However, he testified that he did see her on the ground alongside a man, who Moses said was slightly uphill from her, about a foot or more away from her.
He said his mother was yelling at the man “what the f-word, you just ran into me!”
Apple said she was 11 or 12 at the time of the incident.
She said she heard “some commotion” but was further down the slope and decided to keep skiing down towards the lodge.
Apple said she heard screaming after the accident but was too far away for it to be clear who it was or what they were saying.
She said her mother told them later what had happened. “I noticed she looked a bit shocked and I asked her what happened, she said ‘this A-hole ran into my back’.” She said her mother then made a motion to illustrate someone skiing into her back.
Apple said at lunch her mother seemed shocked, and added that it was out of character for her not to ski in the afternoon. “I never see her, like, really shaken up like that. ... She was in a little bit of pain and that’s why she went to the spa to get a massage.”
At dinner time Apple asked her mother how she was and Paltrow replied that she was still in pain. She said her mother was “frantic” in her description of the incident.
Earlier the court was told that Brad Falchuk, Paltrow’s husband, did not witness the incident. He may still be called to testify, depending on timing.
Dr Edgley suggests lawsuits can worsen concussion symptoms
Team Paltrow attorney Steven Owens is now back up. He puts a rather slanted frame on the answers about “confabulation”, referring to it as “confabulation – lying” (it is not lying).
Asked about Mr Sanderson’s alleged long-term concussion symptoms, Dr Edgley says that when a concussion lasts for several months, “there is a high concordance rate with the patient being involved in litigation and aso media attention.”
But he doesn’t seem to mean that he thinks Mr Sanderson is lying. Instead, he says ongoing litigation can affect someone’s health, creating a “hyper-real” situation, but he isn’t able to finish explaining his point due to repeated objections from Mr Sanderson’s team that are eventually sustained.
Sanderson’s lawyer suggest he may have ‘confabulated’ events
Asked if Mr Sanderson’s medical condition could be related to post-concussive symptoms – implicitly meaning from the crash – Dr Edgley said it was technically possible but unlikely, based on “what the medical literature shows”.
Mr Sanderon’s team also asked him about the phenomenon of confabulation, in which a person invents experiences that never happened while earnestly believing that they did.
The suggestion here was that any “inconsistent testimony” by Mr Sanderson could be the result of a “brain injury”. It seems unusual for a lawyer to suggest that his own client’s testimony may not be reliable, but that appears to be what he was getting at.
Closing up the cross-examination, the lawyer adopts a somber tone as he asks Dr Edgley: “What do you think Mr Sanderson’s life expectancy will be, going forward?” Dr Edgeley says he could not speculate.
Terry Anderson’s attorneys attempt to poke holes in defence expert’s testimony
Under cross-examination by Mr Sanderson’s attorneys, Dr Edgley said he had not reviewed statements by Mr Sanderson’s family about his change in personality and cognitive decline after the incident.
Dr Edgley earlier disputed claims by Mr Sanderson that his symptoms stemmed solely from the ski crash.
Ms Paltrow’s legal team has tried to paint Dr Sanderson as a 76-year-old whose decline followed a normal course of ageing rather than resulted from crashing into their celebrity client.
