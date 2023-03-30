Gwyneth Paltrow trial – live: Sleuth uncovers group chat as trial hears Sanderson had brain damage before crash
Actor and Goop founder faces civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over a skiing accident has entered its second week.
The incident took place on the slopes of Flagstaff Mountain, part of the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on 26 February 2016 when Ms Paltrow and retired optometrist Dr Terry Sanderson collided on a beginner’s course known as the Bandana Run. Ms Paltrow claimed it was Mr Sanderson who plowed into her.
Mr Sanderson, 76, alleges he was left with “permanent traumatic brain injury, four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and disfigurement”.
Last week, lawyers for Ms Paltrow argued that retired optometrist Mr Sanderson deleted GoPro video of the collision because it would unequivocally disprove his claims that Ms Paltrow rammed into him.
The rumoured footage was mentioned by Mr Sanderson’s daughter after he emailed her a link to his ski discussion forum on the Meetup website — she later testified she believed such video probably existed but had not seen it herself. Ms Paltrow’s attorney Steven Owens said his team had attempted to open the link but it was purposely faulty.
But tech investigator Michael Fletcher told CourtTV it only took two minutes to access the information in the link. While the link did not direct to the infamous GoPro video, it did reveal several exchanges between Mr Sanderson and witness Craig Ramon.
“They kept repeating, ‘It’s the most important piece of evidence,’ and they couldn’t figure it out,” Mr Fletcher said. “They [just] didn’t know how to open the link ... Honestly, it’s comical how easy it was, I can’t believe they didn’t do this already. It’s almost a joke ... [It was] just common sense.”
Mr Sanderson filed for damages in January 2019 and is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained, prompting the actress to file a countersuit in which she asks for a symbolic $1 should she win and for her legal expenses to be covered.
OJ Simpson weighs in on Gwyneth Paltrow ski collision trial
“But accidents happen in skiing, I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope. You see it all the time,” Simpson says.
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow confronted by ski collision victim’s attorneys for ‘lack of common decency’
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her so ‘shaken up’ after ski crash
Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter had never seen her mother “shaken up like that”, and was “concerned” following her ski crash, a US court has heard.
Apple Martin, who was around 11 or 12 at the time of the incident, said her mother had been “frantic” and “in a state of shock” following the collision in 2016.
The Oscar-winning actress has claimed that retired optometrist Terry Sanderson collided with her at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, which resulted in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family.
Mr Sanderson has accused the actress of crashing into him, and says he sustained several broken ribs and severe head injuries.
On Tuesday the court heard parts of statements given by Ms Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses Martin, who had been skiing with her on the day of the collision.
In her statement, read out by the legal teams, Apple said she had heard a “commotion” on the slope before skiing down for lunch, where her mother had been “visibly upset”.
Ms Paltrow had stopped skiing for the rest of the day and gone for a massage, the court heard.
“(My mother) told us what happened… She came in and I noticed she looked a bit shocked, and I asked what happened and she said ‘this a-hole ran into me, he ran right into my back’,” Apple said.
“She was in a state of shock and she decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day which she never does, she always stays on, but she was in shock and a bit of pain.”
AP
Dropping Paltrow lawsuit would provide ‘cure’ for plaintiff, court told
Dropping the high-profile ski crash lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow would provide a “cure” for a man who claims he suffered significant health problems following the incident, a US court has heard.
The “national recognition” of the trial was likely to bring “a lot of anxiety” to Terry Sanderson and would slow his recovery, jurors were told.
Mr Sanderson, a retired optometrist, is suing the Oscar-winning actress over the collision in 2016, in which he suffered several broken ribs and a brain injury.
Ms Paltrow has denied the claims, alleging that Mr Sanderson crashed into her at the Deer Valley resort in Utah, and caused her to lose “half a day of skiing”.
On Wednesday, the court heard from several medical experts, who discussed Mr Sanderson’s declining health following the incident.
Neurologist Dr Robert Hoesch said the “mild event” that had occurred seven years prior was not “causing all the problems” that Mr Sanderson was now suffering from.
“My job is to help the patient and family gain acceptance that this mild event seven years ago isn’t causing all these problems that he’s having now,” he said.
Asked by Stephen Owens, representing Ms Paltrow, if the “cure” for Mr Sanderson was the end of the lawsuit, Dr Hoesch replied: “Correct.”
“Suing somebody, going through a trial, a trial that has national recognition, can bring on a lot of anxiety and if you’re prone to that, it’s going to make it worse and it’s going to slow your recovery,” he said.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski collision trial spawns memes, intrigue
Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over her collision with Terry Sanderson, a 76-year-old retired optometrist, in Park City has emerged as the biggest celebrity court case since actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard faced off last year, spawning memes, sparking debate about the burden of fame and making ski etiquette rules of who was uphill and who had the right of way relevant beyond those who can afford resort chairlift tickets.
For seven days, attorneys have both highlighted — and downplayed — Paltrow and Sanderson’s extravagant lifestyles.
Attorneys on both sides have tapped into the power of celebrity to make their cases that reputations and moral principles are at stake in the trial.
Sanderson’s side has tried to characterize Paltrow, the actor-turned-lifestyle influencer, as clumsy, out-of-touch, and evading accountability. They likened her decision to file a $1 countersuit against Sanderson to Taylor Swift, who filed a similar counterclaim in a lawsuit in 2017 — drawing attention to Paltrow’s testimony that she was “not good friends” with Swift but just “friendly.”
Though the trial has tested the jury’s endurance as its eight members have gradually sunk deeper into their chairs through hours of expert-witness testimony, it has titillated spectators worldwide, become late-night television fodder and fed the internet’s insatiable appetite for memes.
Viewers tuning into proceedings on CourtTV have seen Paltrow complain about losing a half-day of skiing after the crash. They’ve compared the spectacle to “The White Lotus” — an HBO series that satirizes the petty grievances of rich, white vacationers.
Photographs of Paltrow entering and exiting the courtroom — often shielding her face, perp-walk style, with a blue GP-initialed notebook — have gone viral on social media.
AP
WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'lost half a day of skiing’
Viral memes, wine-tasting and ‘big girl pants’: Key moments from Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘hit-and-run’ ski trial
More than seven years after Gwyneth Paltrow was involved in a crash with a man at a ski resort in Park City, Utah, she is facing trial over the injuries he allegedly sustained during the ordeal.
Here are some of the key moments from the ski collision saga:
OJ Simpson weighs in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial
OJ Simpson has weighed in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial over her 2016 ski collision with a man who now alleges he was left with permanent brain damage.
The former football star posted a four-minute video on his Twitter account on Thursday morning after “hearing about [Ms Paltrow’s] case in the news.”
Recounting his own experience skiing at Deer Valley years ago, Simpson noted that accidents are part of skiing and that he couldn’t determine whose fault it was.
“I thought the [runs were] real narrow, certainly far narrower than most of the places that I went skiing,” he told his more than 880,000 followers. “But accidents happen skiing, I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope. You see it all the time.”
He added: “I crashed with the same woman twice on one run, and if you ask me, it was her fault and I’m sure if you asked her, it was my fault. I’m just saying, it’s part of skiing.”
Why male Latino actor John Leguizamo wants to play Gwyneth Paltrow in ski accident trial movie
John Leguizamo joked if “white people can take Latino roles” then he wants to play Gwyneth Paltrow in the ski accident trial movie.
Speaking of Latino underrepresentation in Hollywood, the 62-year-old actor said it’s not right to cast non-Latino actors in Latino roles.
On Monday’s (27 March) episode of The Daily Show, Leguizamo spoke about American actors such as James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in Alina of Cuba.
Read more:
Why John Leguizamo wants to play Gwyneth Paltrow in ski accident trial movie
‘Well guess what? If white people can take our roles, imma take theirs,’ actor said
Jury is out for today
Today’s proceedings are done. We’ll be back tomorrow for what seems likely to be the final day of the trial, and we’ll have plenty more news and recaps overnight.
