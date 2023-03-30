Jump to content

Gwyneth Paltrow whispers final message to ski crash accuser after winning lawsuit

Io Dodds
San Francisco
Friday 31 March 2023 00:41
Comments
<p>Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom on Thursday, March 30</p>

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom on Thursday, March 30

(AP)

Gwyneth Paltrow has been seen leaning over and speaking to her defeated lawsuit opponent Terry Sanderson after a Utah jury ruled that she was not responsible for a ski crash between them.

The Hollywood star, 50, was photographed in brief conversation with 76-year-old Mr Sanderson as she left the courtroom following the verdict on Thursday evening.

According to Mail Online, she she touched his shoulder I told him: “I wish you well.” Mr Sanderson reportedly responded: “Thank you, dear.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.

