Gwyneth Paltrow whispers final message to ski crash accuser after winning lawsuit

Gwyneth Paltrow has been seen leaning over and speaking to her defeated lawsuit opponent Terry Sanderson after a Utah jury ruled that she was not responsible for a ski crash between them.

The Hollywood star, 50, was photographed in brief conversation with 76-year-old Mr Sanderson as she left the courtroom following the verdict on Thursday evening.

According to Mail Online, she she touched his shoulder I told him: “I wish you well.” Mr Sanderson reportedly responded: “Thank you, dear.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.