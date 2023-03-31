Gwyneth Paltrow verdict – live: Goop mogul wins $1 damages as she whispers final message to ski crash accuser
Actor and Goop founder has won a civil lawsuit regarding 2016 skiing collision involving retired optometrist Terry Sanderson at Deer Valley resort
Shae Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in mountain ski crash
Jurors in Gwyneth Paltrow’s bombshell trial found she was not at fault for a 2016 ski collision.
The case dragged on for years after retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, raised the allegations against Ms Paltrow in a 2019 lawsuit. Mr Sanderson claimed the Hollywood star crashed into him on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, back on 26 February 2016.
On Thursday, jurors returned a verdict in favour of Ms Paltrow after just over two hours of deliberation, effectively awarding Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1. They found that Mr Sanderson, who was seeking $300,000 in damages, was 100% at fault for the ski accident.
Mr Sanderson had alleged in court that the collision left him with a permanent traumatic brain injury that robbed him of “his enjoyment for life.”
During closing arguments on Thursday, Mr Sanderson’s attorney Lawrence Buhler argued that for 16 hours every day, Mr Sanderson is forced to live with the consequences of his brain injury.
Mr Bhuler randomly suggested that jurors considered granting his client $33 per every hour he’s suffered from cognitive decline since the accident seven years ago, and for the ten years he is estimated to live.
Meanwhile, defence attorney Steven Owens told the court that his client was a “punching bag” for Mr Sanderson and his family throughout the proceedings.
“He hurt her and then he asked $3m for the pleasure of it,” Mr Owens said.
Gwyneth Paltrow has been cleared of all fault in a US lawsuit over a 2016 skiing collision, brought by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson.
Following a high-profile two-week trial in Utah, jurors returned a verdict in favour of the Oscar-winning actress after just over two hours.
Mr Sanderson had sued Ms Paltrow over the collision at the Deer Valley ski resort in Utah over seven years ago, which left him with several broken ribs and severe head injuries.
She had denied the claim, and accused Mr Sanderson of crashing into her, resulting in her losing “half a day of skiing” with her family and being “sore”.
On Thursday jurors apportioned “100%” of the blame to Mr Sanderson for the crash, and found him to be responsible for the injuries Ms Paltrow had suffered.
They awarded the actress her “symbolic” counterclaim of one dollar in damages.
Ms Paltrow and Mr Sanderson, who both gave evidence during the trial, were present in court for the verdict.
The actress wore a blue blazer, with a white shirt and brown trousers, and did not appear to react as the verdict was returned, but let out a long breath.
As she exited the courtroom she touched Mr Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him.
She previously said she felt “very sorry” for his health decline following the incident, but maintained she had not been “at fault” and said she had been the “victim”.
Mr Sanderson’s lawyers previously suggested the jury award him damages of more than three million dollars in the case.
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury finds
Jurors found Terry Sanderson was at fault for the collision with Ms Paltrow on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, back on 26 February 2016.
The decision comes after two weeks of complex testimony by neurology and brain injury experts for both sides. Eyewitnesses, Deer Valley employees, Ms Paltrow’s children Apple and Moses, and Mr Sanderson’s daughters also testified under oath.
The verdict effectively awards Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1.
Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision, jury finds
The verdict effectively awards Ms Paltrow a symbolic $1
‘Character assassination’
Mr Sanderson has said he believes he lost the case because of “character assassination” by Paltrow’s attorneys, according to the US celebrity news programme Extra.
Asked as he left the courthosue what factors had determined the outcome, he said: “It should have been the facts of the acciden, because brought absolutely the truth to the accident. There was no reason to wander from that and it still won’t, and I brought it for that reason.
“I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes character assassination… it becomes things that you thought were long gone in your life, things from thirty years ago, forty years ago, that should be meaningless.”
He added: “You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person… who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated. It’s difficult. Who wants to do that [versus] someone who learns lines, learns how to play someone else’s part and be believable, be credible, wins awards? Who wants to go on that path?” Pressed on whether he thinks Paltrow was lying, he said: “I believe she thinks she has the truth… but I absolutely know I said I would not bring any falsehoods.”
He said he was “very disappointed” by the verdict, but thought it was “very kind” of Paltrow to wish him well following the verdict.
Sanderson jokes he’ll go to Disneyland next
Speaking to gathered reporters after the trial, Mr Sanderson said he wasn’t sure the lawsuit was worth it and argued that people naturally tend to believe celebrities such as Paltrow.
“You get some assumed credibility from being a famous person,” he said, according to the AP. “Really, who wants to take on a celebrity?”
Mail Online described Mr Sanderson as “deflated” but standing by his version of events. Asked what he plans to do next, he reportedly joked: “Maybe Disneyland!”
Mr Sanderson’s extensive foreign travels before and after the ski crash were a key issue in the lawsuit, in which Paltrow’s attorneys attempted to show that his injuries were not as life-altering as he had claimed.
‘I wish you well'
What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to Terry Sanderson on her way out of the coutroom?
Photographs from the court showed the star leaning in close to her erstwhile opponent and speaking some last message to him, exciting speculation about what she said.
According to the Associated Press, Mr Sanderson told reporters that she had touched him on the shoulder and whispered “I wish you well”. He said he responded: “Thank you, dear.”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney shares statement
“We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s consideration. Gwyneth has a history of standing up for what’s right and this situation is no different. She will continue to stand up for what’s right,” the statement by Ms Paltrow read. “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,” it went on. “I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”
